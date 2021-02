RAW Viewership Increases From Last Week

All three hours of this week’s Monday Night RAW saw increases in viewership from last week.

First Hour: 2.396 million viewers

Second Hour: 2.411 million viewers

Third Hour: 2.204 million viewers

All three hours were ranked #1 thru #3 in the 18-49 demographic, in the Top 150 Original Cable Telecasts.

SOURCE: ShowBuzz Daily