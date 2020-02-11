Photos from the Wrestlemania 37 presser
.@WrestleMania @SoFiStadium March 2021 #WrestleManiaGoesHollywood pic.twitter.com/8jQwEpfIyf
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
.@WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon along with #Raw Women’s Champion and @WWERomanReigns present WWE Championships to dignitaries @SoFiStadium home of @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wec2K7FMrq
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
Pleasure to help announce @WrestleMania 37 @SofiStadium in Los Angeles. Amazing to see the progress of this place … can’t wait to get y’all in it next year!!! #WestCoast pic.twitter.com/UggOx0sZm3
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 11, 2020
.@WWE Raw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE & The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns here @SoFiStadium the home of @WrestleMania 2021 pic.twitter.com/PeZrjgpL1R
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE and #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns one on one with members of the press here at @SoFiStadium – @WrestleMania 2021 #WrestleManiaGoesHollywood pic.twitter.com/G8UQrQsD1e
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
#WWE Raw Womens Champion @BeckyLynchWWE talks about how her neck is doing after being bitten by Shayna Baszler last night on Raw. She said call her “Becky The Vampire Slayer.” pic.twitter.com/F5eDnexweu
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020