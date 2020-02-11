NXT match announced, TNA ring announcer returns

Feb 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow night on #WWENXT, @rushliorush will take on @_garzajr to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT #Cruiserweight Title!
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:01pm PST
Tomorrow night on #WWENXT, @rushliorush will take on @_garzajr to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT #Cruiserweight Title!
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:01pm PST
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING: Longtime TNA ring announcer David Penzer will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of WrestleCon in Tampa!
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:17pm PST
BREAKING: Longtime TNA ring announcer David Penzer will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of WrestleCon in Tampa!
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:17pm PST
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website