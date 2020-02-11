NWA Powerrr originally intended for the WWE Network?

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette talked about what Dave Lagana allegedly told him regarding original plans for NWA Powerrr:

“The NWA show was what they were thinking was going to end up on the (WWE) Network.”

“Then (Lagana) started talking about ‘well, we’re going to do a TV show. I said ‘what do you mean, Dave?’ He said ‘well, we’re going to start doing TV.’ I said ‘what would it be on?’ and he said ‘well we’re not sure yet but we think it might be on the WWE Network.”

“He did have meetings unless he was just bald-faced lying to me.”

“Finally, he called and said ‘Well, we’re going to do it on YouTube.”

“Originally the NWA show was going to be on the WWE Network and then that didn’t work out and they put it on YouTube.”