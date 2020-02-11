Notes on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

– Interview with Colin Cowherd:

"The most important part of your segment is the minute you walk through that curtain… When that music hits and I walk through I'm like, 'I know I'm that good.'"

The Queen, @MsCharlotteWWE joins us in studio: pic.twitter.com/WgpekqGohI

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 11, 2020