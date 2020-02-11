Notes on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
– Interview with Colin Cowherd:
"The most important part of your segment is the minute you walk through that curtain… When that music hits and I walk through I'm like, 'I know I'm that good.'"
The Queen, @MsCharlotteWWE joins us in studio: pic.twitter.com/WgpekqGohI
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 11, 2020
– From earlier today…
Yes, @BeckyLynchWWE has a bandaged neck. pic.twitter.com/aFLDgR0Sbg
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2020
“Call me Becky the Vampire Slayer.”
– @BeckyLynchWWE today after @QoSBaszler chomped on her neck last night during #RAW pic.twitter.com/J9fZAVQfKG
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2020