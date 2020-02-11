Mahabali Shera

Real Name: Amanpreet Randhawa

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 242 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 17, 1990

From: Firozpur, Punjab (India)

Resides: Detroit, Michigan

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: Al Snow & Savio Vega

Finishing Move: Sitout Spinebuster

Biography

– Amanpreet has been known as Khoya, Mahabali Veera & Mahabali Shera.

– Amanpreet has also been nicknamed The Punjabi Lion, The Veer Indian Warrior & The Lion of Hindustan.

– December 18, 2011, Mahabali competed in the RKK Title Tournament.

– January 20, 2012, Mahabali competed in the World Cup of Ring Ka King.

– January 23rd, Mahabali defeated Sir Brutus Magnus for the RKK Title.

– April 23rd, Mahabali had to vacate the title due to the company folding.

– January 8, 2015, Kyoha debuted for TNA by defeating Tigre Uno on Impact.

– January 29th, Kyoha competed in a Gauntlet on Impact.

– March 14th, Kyoha defeated Abyss & Manik in a 3-Way on Impact.

– March 14th, The Revolution (Kyoha & James Storm) lost to The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) on Impact.

– March 16th, The Revolution (Kyoha, Abyss & James Storm) lose to The Hardys & Davey Richards on Impact.

– May 9th, Khoya lost to Magnus on Impact.

– June 25th, The Revolution lost a Handicap Match to Drew Galloway.

– June 27th, Mahabali defeated James Storm on Impact.

– July 22nd, Mahabali defeated Crazzy Steve on Impact.

– July 23rd, Mahabali defeated Kenny King on Impact.

– July 24th, Mahabali defeated Eli Drake on Impact.

– July 25th, Mahabali lost to Bobby Lashley on Impact.

– July 29th, Mahabali defeated Abyss on Impact.

– January 29, 2016, Mahabali & Odarg the Great defeated Jessie Godderz & Eli Drake on Impact.

– March 19th, Mahabali lost to Al Snow on Impact.

– April 22nd, Mahabali defeated Al Snow on Impact.

– April 24th, Mahabali & Grado competed in a 4-Way Tag Match on Impact.

– June 2nd, Mahabali & Grado lost to The Tribunal (Basile Baraka & Baron Dax) at TNA Slammiversary XIV.

– June 14th, Mahabali & Grado competed in a 4-Way for the TNA Tag Team Titles.

– June 15th, Mahabali, Grado & Tyrus defeated The Tribunal & Al Snow on Impact.

– July 14th, Mahabali & Grado defeated The Tribunal & Al Snow on Impact.

– August 11th, Mahabali lost to Eli Drake on Impact.

– October 4th, Mahabali lost to Mike Bennett on Impact.

– February 11, 2017, Mahabali challenged Drew Galloway for the Impact Grand Title.

– February 19th, Mahabali competed in a 3-Way for the BEW Title.

– March 3rd, Mahabali, Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid defeated Fallah Bahh, Mario Bokara & Idris Abraham on Impact.

– April 23rd, Mahabali & Braxton Sutter lost to KM & Kongo Kong on Impact.

– May 30th, Mahabali won the Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet on Impact.

– May 31st, Mahabali defeated KM on Impact.

– July 29th, Mahabali challenged Shane Douglas for the XICW Xtreme Intense Title.

– August 17th, Mahabali competed in a Gauntlet Match for the vacant Impact Title.

– September 8th, Mahabali defeated Breyer Wellington for the PWASD Title.

– October 6th, Mahabali would vacate the title.

– February 14, 2018, Randhawa would sign with the WWE and was placed under the NXT Brand.

– After working only house shows since signing, Randhawa would leave the WWE in April 2019.

– April 21, 2019, Mahabali would re-sign with Impact Wrestling.

– August 16th, Mahabali defeated Cody Deaner on Impact.

– September 5th, Mahabali defeated Jake Deaner on Impact.

– September 6th, Mahabali won a Battle Royal on Impact.

– October 18th, The Desi Hit Squad (Mahabali & Rohit Raju) would lose to Rich Swann & Willie Mack on Impact.

– October 20th, Mahabali competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact’s Bound For Glory ’19.

– November 8th, Desi Hit Squad (Mahabali, Rohit Raju & Raj Singh) defeated Fallah Bahh, TJP & Daga on Impact.

– November 9th, Mahabali lost to Eddie Edwards at Impact’s Turning Point ’19.

– January 12th, Desi Hit Squad won a 4-Way Tag Match on Impact.

– January 18th, Desi Hit Squad defeated Willie Mack & Johnny Swinger on Impact.

– February 7th, Mahabali defeated Dezmond Xavier on Impact.

– February 8th, Desi Hit Squad lost to The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) on Impact.

– February 9th, Mahabali lost to Suicide on Impact.