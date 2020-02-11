Cody Rhodes On What AEW Is Planning for Their Second Show

On the criticism that not enough of Being the Elite and Road To are recapped on Dynamite:

“A fair criticism, I think you’ll see in 2020 more of the character pieces integrated, just the long form ones will remain on YouTube.”

“And you’ll see a more of a smaller version on the show itself. But I think they need to be integrated, because they help connect the characters with the audience, and there is nothing more important. The wrestling is not remotely as important if they don’t know who’s who. And it is hard as a wrestler to teach them of that all in just one or two segments.”

On what they are planning for the second AEW show that is part of their new TV deal:

“I think they’re [WarnerMedia] going to wanna diversify a little bit, in terms of, the format could even be different. But I will say that, not for lack of preparation, we are prepared, whenever we’re ready to pull the trigger on the third hour, and we know as part of the new deal, the third hour is going to become real, but we haven’t had a long form discussion about it with WarnerMedia. We’ve had a discussion with, you know, Tony’s ready, Tony’s got years and years of ideas. We’re ready as an infrastructure because we use the production right now, last week we did two matches prior and two matches after, crowd remained super hot, and then we also added some profile pieces into it, so we’re ready whenever to meet the challenge.”

On what ideas they have had for the second show:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we kind of experiment with what the third hour is. I don’t think we want the third hour to be a wrap around, a catch up, I think we want something particular, and actually, and I hope I’m speaking out of turn here because it’s more Tony’s job to tell you this, but Tony had some great ideas at one point about a show for the younger guys and girls, kind of the up and coming guys and girls, and I thought it was a dynamite idea, no pun intended, so I could see us going that route, but again, we’re going to wait until they come to us with some ideas and where it’s going to be, for one.”

On if the second show will be like AEW Dark:

“I think the initial talk was, ‘Oh, it’ll be like Dark, but on another channel.’ I don’t think it’ll be like Dark. I think it’s going to be its own animal and we would want that, we’d want to test ourselves, and this is a test for us, so I think it’ll be something different and maybe, I don’t mean that as a hint, maybe it will go the route of the young, less seen, because we have a lot, it’s hard, our roster is pretty full, and two hours a week, it’s not possible to have everybody on, not everybody plays. And that’s hard, and it’s hard to keep morale, not morale, but it’s hard to kind of check in with everybody when you don’t see them every week, I want to see everybody every week, I like having my team.”