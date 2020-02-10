WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 9, 2020 – Riverside, California

1. The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated Austin Theory and Dorian Mak

2. Damian Priest defeated Cameron Grimes

3. NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Kushida

4. Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai and Jessi Kamea

5. Angel Garza defeated Shane Thorne

6. Bianca Belair defeated Tegan Nox

-After the match, Kai attacked Nox, but Nox got the upper-hand and chased Kai away.

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Keith Lee, and The Velveteen Dream defeated The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)