The #Undertaker will be at LAX Fan Fest at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport, Los Angeles, CA on Saturday February 29th, at 11:30am! Sponsored by @FitermanSports.

Tickets are required for entry. #adhttps://t.co/O4WXoxUQgs pic.twitter.com/binVjBrCZQ

— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020