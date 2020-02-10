Poll results: Should WWE sign Chris Benoit’s son David?
Should WWE sign Chris Benoit’s son David?
No (60%, 311 Votes)
Yes (40%, 209 Votes)
Total Voters: 520
Should WWE sign Chris Benoit’s son David?
No (60%, 311 Votes)
Yes (40%, 209 Votes)
Total Voters: 520
I voted no because he wants to wrestle under the name “Chris Benoit Jr”, use his dad’s theme, moves etc. It just won’t happen. He should wrestle under his own name and build a reputation for himself but no matter what he does, what his dad did will always follow him around and I just don’t see WWE ever taking the risk of hiring him just because of the backlash they will receive.
I’d say give him a chance. Hopefully, he won’t make the same mistakes.
I voted no for the same reason as Kyle.
David should go to Japan and wrestle there while building a reputation for himself as well as avoiding using the tainted “Benoit” as a ringname anywhere (including in WWE, AEW, Impact & MLW) as well as avoid using “Pegasus Kid” (David’s father masked ringname in Japan) as a ringname as well.