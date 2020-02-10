Matt Riddle “guarantees” that he will retire Brock Lesnar

Following the conclusion of the NXT live event at The Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Matt Riddle took the mic to address the fans in attendance.

Riddle, who was fired from the UFC after testing positive for marijuana in February 2013 in what would be his second positive drug test in a year, said how his journey started there 12 years ago and now he’s here with NXT and 12 years from now he would still be going. “I guarantee you this Las Vegas, The Bro retires Brock Lesnar,” he said to a big pop from the Vegas crowd.

Lesnar confronted Riddle backstage at the Royal Rumble and told him to stop mentioning his name because the two would never work together.

For the main event of the Vegas live event, Riddle teamed with Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa to take on Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.