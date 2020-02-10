Location announced for Wrestlemania 37

restleMania 37 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The news was revealed by the LA Times today.

“Many people are more excited about us hosting WrestleMania than the Olympics,” Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., said. “I was surprised at how popular the WWE is.”

WWE looks like it will be marketing it as WrestleMania Hollywood, with the WrestleMania logo slightly modified to look like a film strip. The color theme of the logo is white and gold

The official announcement will come tomorrow with a news conference at the SoFi Stadium. WWE officials, Superstars, and city officials will be in attendance.

WrestleMania week will start on Thursday, March 25 with the Hall of Fame, then it’s Friday Night Smackdown on March 26, NXT Takeover on Saturday, March 27, WrestleMania on Sunday, March 28, and Monday Night Raw on March 29.

The Hall of Fame, Smackdown, NXT, and Raw will all take place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Axxess will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.