WWE Supershow Live Event Results – February 8, 2020 – Oakland, California

1. WWE Universal Championship Match

The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan

2. The Viking Raiders defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans

4. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe defeated AOP (via disqualification)

Murphy and Seth Rollins were at ringside, and attacked Owens and Joe for the disqualification.

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated John Morrison and The Miz and The Revival

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair

8. Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin