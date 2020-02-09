WWE Supershow Live Event Results – February 8, 2020 – Oakland, California

Feb 9, 2020 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Universal Championship Match
The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan

2. The Viking Raiders defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans

4. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe defeated AOP (via disqualification)
Murphy and Seth Rollins were at ringside, and attacked Owens and Joe for the disqualification.

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated John Morrison and The Miz and The Revival

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair

8. Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Velvet Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal