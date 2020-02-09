WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 8, 2020 – Las Vegas, Nevada

1. Angel Garza defeated Austin Theory

2. Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai and Jessi Kamea

3. Damian Priest defeated Babatunde

4. NXT North American Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) defeated Cameron Grimes

5. NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Kushida

-After the match, Shane Thorne attacks Kushida, but Kushida gets the upper-hand.

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Shayna Baszler

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

-After the match, UE attacks #DIY and The Broserweights, but The Velveteen Dream makes the save.