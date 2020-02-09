Suspended Andrade Gets Philosophical

WWE Superstar and current United States champion Andrade shared a motivational message today on his Twitter account. He wrote about how his family told him that nothing is easy in life. You can check out that tweet below.

Andrade wrote, “I was 13 years old with many dreams when I started in this business my family told me nothing is easy and with some barriers bigger than others. My life goes on for much more.” As previously reported, the WWE Superstar is currently serving a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Policy violation.