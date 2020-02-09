Ric Flair on his late son’s final text message to him

Ric Flair was recently a guest on the Don’t Tell Me The Score podcast. During the interview, he spoke about his late son, Reid. For those who don’t know, Reid passed away in 2013 after overdosing.

During the interview, Ric ended up sharing the last text message that he received from Reid before he passed away.

Here is what Ric said:

“I came back from Japan and I had a blood clot in my leg. They won’t let me leave the hospital but I said I have to leave as my son is only home for a couple of days. We were going on the road,” said Flair. “They released me to go to the doctor’s office and he put me on blood thinners.

“My son sends me a text, saying, ‘Dad what would this family be [without you]? You need to be here for all of us.’ And that night he died. I’ve never told anyone that story, except [my wife] Wendy.”