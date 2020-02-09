Cary Silkin: “I was personally affected by The Bucks”

Cary Silkin says he hated seeing the Young Bucks leave:

“Business is business. Out of the crew that left, I was personally affected by The Bucks. Those are like my West Coast sons and I’d say that to their faces. Their time in ROH since 2008 we became really close. They stayed at my house and I stayed at their house in California. We used to hang out together. Daniels has been a lifelong in-and-out ROH guy. Frankie Kazarian – good guy. Cody revived a lot of life in ROH prior his departure. Am I close with him? Not really, but we got to know each other.”

source: Wrestling Inc.