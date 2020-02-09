Becky Lynch Not Worried About Losing her Raw Women’s championship
Becky Lynch isn’t stressing the possibility that she could lose her spot at WrestleMania by defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka on Raw. WWE posted the following video from Saturday’s house show in Oakland of Lynch explaining why she’s facing Asuka. Lynch says that she acknowledges it’s a risk, but she’s willing to put that on the line because she’s the best and will prove that Monday:
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE isn’t worried about losing her #Raw Women’s Championship on Monday, and she seems to have some new inspiration too…#WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/0t24SppZm5
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2020