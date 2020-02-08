WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 7, 2020 – Phoenix, Arizona

1. NXT North American Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) defeated Damian Priest

2. Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai and Jessi Kamea

3. Angel Garza defeated Shane Thorne

4. Roderick Strong defeated Kushida

5. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeated Austin Theory and Dorian Mak

6. Babatunde defeated Cameron Grimes

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Bianca Belair

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeated The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) (via disqualification)

-Adam Cole and Strong interfered to cause the disqualification, but Dunne, Riddle, and The Velveteen Dream made the save for Ciampa and Gargano.