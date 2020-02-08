SummerSlam 2020 travel packages announced for Boston

SummerSlam 2020 travel packages will be available starting February 18 at Noon ET while individual tickets for the show will go on sale on March 6 at 10AM ET. This year’s SummerSlam weekend will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Championship, Platinum, Gold, and Silver packages will be available. Included in each package are Smackdown, NXT Takeover: Boston, SummerSlam, and Raw tickets, meet and greet session on SummerSlam Sunday, travel package concierge, round-trip bus or subway transportation from hotel to all WWE events, and a three or four-night hotel in the Boston area.

Apart from different seating depending which package you choose, the Championship package also includes an exclusive lunch at Cheers on Beacon Hill with WWE Superstars on Saturday and a Boston Duck Tour with WWE Superstars on Monday.

The cheapest travel package for one person runs at $1,845 while the most expensive one also for one person is $3,965. Prices go down depending on how many people you can fit in your room (up to four).

All packages will be on sale at SummerSlamTravel.com.