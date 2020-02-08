Raj Singh

Real Name: Munraj Sahota

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 229 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Calgary, Alberta (Canada)

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: Bad News Brown & Gama Singh

Finishing Move: Cobra Spinebuster

Biography

– Singh is also known as Gama Singh Jr. & Fabian Ribeiro.

– Singh is the son of Gama Singh & cousin to Jinder Mahal.

– March 4, 2005, Gama & Tiger Raj Singh defeated Duke Durrango & Karnage for the Stampede International Tag Team Titles.

– August 27th, Gama & Raj Singh would compete in a 3-Way for the PWA Canadian Tag Team Titles.

– October 28th, Gama & Tiger would lose the Stampede International Tag Team Titles to Randy Myers & Pete Wilson.

– December 16th, Gama & Tiger defeated Pete Wilson & Ravenous Randy for the titles.

– March 18, 2006, Gama & Brent Dail would challenge Chris Joel & Alex Montalvo for the WWC Tag Team Titles.

– April 22nd, Gama challenged Stefano for the WWC Junior Title.

– June 30th, The New Karachi Vice (Gama & Raj Singh) would lose the Stampede International Tag Team Titles to Chris Steele & Duke Durrango.

– September 21, 2007, Gama competed in a 4-Way Elimination 3 Stages of Hell Match for the vacant Stampede North American Title.

– October 12th, Gama competed in a 3-Way for the Stampede North American Title.

– October 19th, The New Karachi Vice challenged Red Thunder & White Lightning for the PWA Canadian Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, The New Karachi Vice defeated White Lightning & Red Thunder to Win the titles.

– December 14th, Gama defeated Chucky Blaze to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Title.

– January 18, 2008, Gama would retain the title against Chucky Blaze.

– April 2008, Gama would vacate the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Title due to it becoming inactive.

– June 20th, Gama would win the PWA Title in a 3-Way & The New Karachi Vice would lose the PWA Canadian Tag Team Titles to The Highlander & Chris Steele.

– July 4th, Gama challenged Samoa Joe for the TNA Title.

– Gama would lose the PWA Title soon after to Jack Sloan.

– Gama would win the PWA for the second time in 2011 by defeating Chris Steele but would lose the title to Harry Smith later in the year.

– January 26, 2013, Gama competed in the PWA Casino Battle Royal.

– March 1, 2014, Gama challenged Kyle Sebastian for the ASW Trans Canada Title.

– October 24th, Gama & Jinder Mahal defeated Cougar Meat (Kyle Sebastian & Collin Cutler) for the ASW Tag Team Titles.

– January 31, 2015, Gama & Jinder would retain the titles against Nick Price & Travis Sionys.

– March 28th, Gama & Jinder would lose the titles to Cody Smith & Travis Sionys in a 3-Way.

– August 11, 2018, The Desi Hit Squad (Singh & Rohit Raju) would debut for Impact Wrestling and defeat Damien Hyde & Manny Lemons.

– August 17th, Gama competed in the RCW Smith Hart Memorial Tournament.

– October 16th, Desi Hit Squad defeated The Beach Bums (TJ Crawford & Freddie IV) on Impact.

– November 13th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to Fallah Bahh & KM on Impact.

– December 14th, Singh competed in the HIW King’s Challenge IX.

– January 11, 2019, Desi Hit Squad would lose to The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) on Impact.

– February 15th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to The Rascalz on Impact.

– February 16th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to Eli Drake & Eddie Edwards on Impact.

– March 8th, Singh competed in a 3-Way for the RCW Canadian Title.

– March 23rd, Desi Hit Squad would lose to Fallah Bahh & Scarlett Bordeaux on Impact.

– April 26th, Singh would challenge El Asesino for the HIW Central Canadian Title.

– April 29th, Desi Hit Squad would win a 4-Way tag match on Impact.

– May 4th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to The Deaners (Cody & Jake Deaner) on Impact.

– June 6th, Singh defeated Cody Deaner on Impact.

– July 20th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to The Deaners on Impact.

– August 15th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to Big Mami & Nino Hamburguesa on Impact.

– August 25th, Desi Hit Squad would defeat Aiden Prince & Brent Banks for the BCW Can-Am Tag Team Titles.

– September 6th, Desi Hit Squad (Singh, Rohit & Shera) defeated The Rascalz (Dez, Trey & Wentz) on Impact.

– September 27th, Gama challenged Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the ASW Trans Canada Title.

– October 20th, Singh competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact’s Bound For Glory ’19.

– October 24th, Desi Hit Squad competed in a 3-Way for the CVW Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, Desi Hit Squad would lose to Willie Mack & Rich Swann on Impact.

– October 26th, Desi Hit Squad would lose a 4-Way tag match on Impact.

– November 8th Impact Tapings, Singh would lose to Fallah Bahh and then Desi Hit Squad (Shera, Singh & Rohit) defeated Daga, TJP & Fallah Bahh on Impact.