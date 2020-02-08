Matt Jackson talks Marty Scurll, NJPW, most dangerous spot, more

Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Marty Scurll in Dark order and So much more

AEW EVP and star Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks posted a new Instagram story today where he answered various fan questions.

On if they’d return to NJPW:

“NJPW helped put us on the map and I’m incredibly proud of our body of work there over six plus years. We will not be returning any time soon though.”

Matt Jackson on AEW going to Toyota Arena in Ontario, California:

“We booked a date. Hopefully I can share when soon.”

A tag team he’s never wrestled before but always wanted to:

“FTR [The Revival].”

His thoughts on the hardest part of being AEW EVP and also a wrestler:

“Very little time to prepare for my own matches.”

On if Marty Scurll was ever meant to be the Exalted One for the Dark Order:

“Nope.”

Who he thinks will be the top star in AEW in one year:

“Hangman [Adam Page].”

On if he’s ever rejected anyone pitching a crazy idea for a match:

“I’m usually the one pitching the wild idea.”

His thoughts on Excalibur on commentary for AEW:

“He’s the first person I wanted for the job. Nobody better.”

His favorite AEW match so far:

“Young Bucks vs. Private Party.”

On possibility of showing BTE clips on Dynamite:

“I’m okay with BTE being the black sheep of even a company that I help run. It’s my favorite limitless place to express myself with no risks. Afraid to try something new, fresh, or crazy? Try it here first.”

What his greatest accomplishment would be if his career ended tomorrow:

“Being at the forefront of a major boom in the economy of wrestling. Helping all of the boys get paid a proper living wage.”

The most dangerous spot he was ever involved in:

“Indytaker through a table while Nick jumped off of a ten-foot ladder. Nearly broke my back.”