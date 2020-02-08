Madman Fulton

Real Name: Jacob Southwick

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 315 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 2, 1990

From: Toledo, Ohio

Pro Debut: October 16, 2010

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Powerslam

Biography

– Southwick is a former Greco-Roman All-American & 2x NCAA All-American amateur wrestler at Ashland University.

– Southwick is also known as Sawyer Fulton in the WWE (NXT) & has also went by Big Jake South.

– May 14, 2011, Jake challenged Tommy Chill for the MOW Tri-County Title.

– September 10th, Jake & Cyrus Poe defeated The Bouncer & Axel for the MOW Tag Team Titles.

– October 8th, Jake & Cyrus would lose the titles to The Black Irish Saints (Devlin Anderson & Damien Kass).

– May 19, 2012, Jake would challenge Bane for the MOW Title.

– September 2012, Jake would sign with the WWE & be placed in NXT where he would be named Sawyer Fulton.

– May 2, 2013, Fulton & Travis Tyler would lose to The Wyatt Family (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) on NXT.

– March 13, 2014, Fulton & Baron Corbin would lose to Jason Jordan & Tye Dillinger on NXT.

– March 21st, Fulton & Corbin would compete in a 3-Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– April 6th, Fulton & Corbin challenged The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– May 30th, Fulton would lose to Colin Cassady on NXT.

– February 12, 2015, Fulton & Angelo Dawkins would lose to Blake & Murphy on NXT.

– February 18th, Fulton & Dawkins would lose to Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady on NXT.

– June 18th, Fulton & Dawkins would lose to the Hype Bros (Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley) on NXT.

– July 16th, Fulton & Dawkins would lose to the Vaudevillains (Simon Gotch & Aiden English) on NXT.

– August 28th, Fulton & Dawkins would compete in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– October 8th, Fulton & Dawkins were defeated by The Vaudevillains on NXT.

– April 14, 2016, Fulton & Alexander Wolfe would challenge American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– September 15th, Fulton & Alexander were officially part of the group SAnitY with Eric Young & Nikki Storm & would defeat Bobby Roode & Tye Dillinger in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– October 13th, SAnitY defeated Kota Ibushi & TJ Perkins in the Quarter Final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– October 30th, SAnitY would lose to TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) in the Semi Final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– November 17th would be Fulton’s last match for several months due to a torn pectoral muscle.

– November 30th, it was teased that Fulton would no longer be a part of SAnitY due to Eric Young stomping on Fulton’s jacket. They would later replace him with Killian Dain.

– November 3, 2017, Fulton was released by the WWE without making another televised appearance.

– December 9th, the Madman Fulton name would be used and Fulton would begin working with ASWA, PWM, APW, MLW, ARW, NGCW, & Rockstar Pro to name a few.

– February 10, 2018, Fulton defeated Toby Cline for the ASWA Title.

– April 20th, Fulton & Vertigo Rivera would win the AWE Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– May 25th, Fulton & Rivera would retain the titles against Rey Xion & Jason Dugan.

– July 19th, Fulton would compete in the MLW Battle Riot.

– July 27th, Fulton & Rivera would retain the now named ARW Tag Team Titles against Alex Todd & Apolo Jr.

– December 6th, Fulton & Rivera would lose the ARW Tag Team Titles to Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco.

– January 18, 2019, The Death Machines (Fulton & Sami Callihan) would challenge Warbeast (Fatu & Josef) for the PCW ULTRA Tag Team Titles.

– March 22nd Impact Tapings, Fulton would debut for Impact Wrestling as a part of oVe. He would then team up with Sami Callihan to defeat Willie Mack & Rich Swann. On episode #770, Fulton would defeat Tommy Dreamer.

– April 29th, oVe (Fulton, Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist) would defeat Fallah Bahh, Tommy Dreamer, Rich Swann & Willie Mack in a No DQ on Impact.

– May 3rd, Fulton would defeat Randy Shawn on Impact.

– May 4th, Fulton would defeat Michael’s Amaydo & Foxx Vinyer in a Handicap Match.

– June 6th, Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards on Impact.

– June 7th, Fulton defeated Charles Mason on Impact.

– July 6th, Fulton competed in a 12-Way Elimination for the ROW Television Title.

– July 19th, Fulton defeated Tessa Blanchard by DQ on Impact.

– July 21st, Fulton competed in the Timmy’s Transformers Turmoil Match.

– August 15th, Fulton lost to Rob Van Dam by DQ on Impact.

– August 16th, oVe would lose to Rhino, Rob Van Dam, Tessa Blanchard & Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight on Impact.

– August 25th, Fulton challenged Holden Albright for the CBPW Title.

– September 6th, oVe (Fulton & Jake) would lose to Daga & Tessa Blanchard on Impact.

– October 20th, Fulton competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact’s Bound For Glory ’19.

– October 25th, oVe lost to Daga, Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer & Rich Swann on Impact.

– October 26th, oVe (Fulton & Callihan) would defeat Tessa Blanchard & Rich Swann on Impact.

– January 10, 2020, oVe defeated Brian Cage, Rich Swann, Willie Mack & Tessa Blanchard at Impact’s Bash at the Brewery 2.

– January 12th, Fulton would lose to Ken Shamrock at Impact’s Hard to Kill.

– January 18th, Fulton defeated Daga on Impact.