Larry D

Real Name: Lawrence Jones

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 275 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 25th, 1984

From: Georgetown, Kentucky

Pro Debut: March 21, 2002

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Spear

Biography

– Larry is nicknamed Legendary Larry D & has also went by Hangman #2.

– Larry has wrestled for a various amount of promotions including: IWA Mid-South, NWF, OVW, MWA, TLW, OCW, REVOLVER, BTW, Rockstar Pro, AAW, AMW & Impact Wrestling to name just several.

– August 11, 2010, Larry would challenge Ali for the OVW Television Title.

– February 3, 2011, Larry would lose the OCW Title to Onyx but near the end of the year the company itself would fold.

– July 7th, The Legends of Perfection (Larry D & Jordan Kage) competed against Jeff Mayhem & Chris Miles for the vacant OCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 6, 2013, Larry defeated Angel for the NWA Classics Title.

– May 26th, Larry would defend the UWF Title against Stan Sierra.

– June 9th, Larry would retain the title against Stan Sierra.

– June 23rd, Larry would defend the title against Ronnie Roberts.

– June 30th, Larry would retain the title against Maxx Sledd.

– May 21, 2016, Larry challenged Virus for the NWF Title.

– August 23rd, Larry defeated Lord Crewe for the NWF Tri-State Title.

– October 29th, Larry would retain the title against Ricky Cardinal.

– January 26, 2017, Larry challenged John Wayne Murdoch for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– February 16th, Larry would win the Opportunity in a Box Ladder Match.

– March 25th, Larry would defend the NWF Tri-State Title against Anthony Bryant.

– April 27th, Larry & Aaron Williams would team up and compete in the IWA Mid-South Chris Candido Cup ’17.

– May 25th, Larry defeated Aaron Williams for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– June 1st, Larry would lose the title to Michael Elgin.

– September 15th, Larry competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’17.

– December 14th, Larry challenged Jimmy Jacobs for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– March 8, 2018, Larry would challenge Mance Warner for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– April 28th, Larry competed in the IWA Deep South Super Stiff Ironman Tournament.

– May 17th, Larry competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– June 1st, Larry won the Rockstar Pro Tournament of Fight ’18.

– June 21st, Larry challenged Nick Gage for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– July 6th, Larry competed in a 4-Way for the Rockstar Pro Title.

– August 24th, Larry challenged Dru Skillz for the WTF Title.

– September 22nd, Larry competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’18.

– October 11th, Larry challenged Aaron Williams for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– December 8th, Larry challenged Daniel Eads for the RWA Title.

– February 15, 2019, Larry challenged Aaron Williams for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– March 1st, Larry challenged Johnny Impact for the Impact Title.

– March 9th, Larry competed in the REVOLVER Rumble.

– March 15th, Larry defeated Aaron Williams for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– March 28th, Larry would retain the title against SHLAK.

– April 2nd, Larry would defend the title against Drew Dillinger.

– April 11th, Larry would retain the title against Aaron Williams.

– April 18th, Larry would defend the title against Tyler Matrix.

– May 10th, Larry would defeat Matt Palmer for the REVOLVER Title.

– May 22nd, Larry would defeat Clayton Gainz for the Rockstar Pro Intergalactic Title.

– May 28th, Larry would defend the REVOLVER Title against Sami Callihan.

– June 20th, Larry would lose the IWA Mid-South Title to Kongo Kong.

– July 26th, Larry would retain the REVOLVER Title against Ace Romero.

– August 23rd, Larry would defend the title against Chris Dickinson.

– September 13th, Larry would win the IWA Mid-South Title by winning the Ted Petty Invitational ’19.

– October 4th, Larry would lose the REVOLVER Title to Killer Kross in a 3-Way.

– October 19th, Larry would lose to Acey Romero on Impact.

– November 17th, Larry would lose the IWA Mid-South Title to Kevin Giza.

– December 7th, it was reported that Larry D had been signed by Impact Wrestling.

– December 17th, Larry would lose to Michael Elgin at Impact Wrestling/The REVOLVER No Surrender ’19.

– January 30, 2020, Larry would defeat Brandon Taggart in a Taped Fist match at IWA Mid-South This Means War.