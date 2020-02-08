Griff Garrison

Real Name: Griff Garrison

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 202 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 7

From: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Pro Debut: September 4, 2016

Trained By: LaBron Kozone

Finishing Move: The Spear

Biography

– Garrison was nicknamed The Ivy League MVP.

– February 12, 20017, Garrison challenged Cam Carter for the FSPW South Eastern Title.

– March 12th, Garrison defeated Marcus Kross for the vacant FSPW Zone 1 Platinum Title in a No DQ.

– August 25th, Garrison challenged Cameron Carter for the FSPW Title.

– September 3rd, Garrison competed in a 4-Way for the FSPW South Eastern Title.

– March 10, 2018, Garrison & Marcus Kross challenged Team TAG (Kevin Blue & Chris Spectra) for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– March 16th, Garrison defeated Austin Theory for the FSPW Title.

– May 4th, Garrison would have to vacate the title due to a minor injury.

– September 7th, Garrison would compete in a 4-Way for the title.

– October 5th, Garrison would defeat Marcus Kross in a Iron Man Match to win back the title.

– October 6th, The Master & The Machine (Griffin & Kross) would defeat JB Enterprises (Drew Blood & Brian Kane) for the SFCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, Master and The Machine would retain the titles against The Approved (Adrian Hawkins & Kenji Brea).

– November 3rd, Master and the Machine would defend the titles against GB1C (Tyler Rivera & Wolverton).

– December 22nd, Master and the Machine would defeat GB1C for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– January 12, 2019, Master and The Machine lost to The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) on ROH.

– February 9th, Master and the Machine would retain the Anarchy Tag Team Titles against GB1C.

– April 6th, Master and The Machine would lose the SFCW Tag Team Titles to JB Enterprises.

– May 25th, Garrison defeat Logan Creed for the Anarchy Triple Crown Title but then lose it to Sal Rinuaro. Master & the Machine would also lose the Anarchy Tag Team Titles against The Approved in a 3-Way.

– June 29th, Master and the Machine would lose to Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) on ROH (Dark Match).

– July 20th, Garrison would compete in the SFCW Ultimate Battleground Match.

– October 12th, Garrison challenged Sal Rinuaro for the Anarchy Triple Crown Title.

– November 2nd, Master and The Machine challenged The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– November 30th, Garrison competed at WrestleCade ’19 as part of the Top Rope Belts All-Star Battle Royal.

– December 15th, Master and the Machine lost to PJ Black & Brian Johnson on ROH.

– December 28th, Garrison defeated Sal Rinuaro in a Two out of Three Falls Match for the Anarchy Triple Crown Title.

– January 11, 2020, Master and The Machine lost to Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry at ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage (Dark Match).