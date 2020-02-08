Dwayne Johnson shares emotional video delivering eulogy for his father Rocky Johnson

wayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the emotional video of the eulogy he delivered at his father’s funeral service on his social media. Running nearly 11 minutes long, the video also includes clips of what happened during and before the service as well as wrestling videos of his father.

Johnson had to stop a couple of times as he was overcome with emotions as his father laid to rest in an open casket just in front of him. He recalled how he got the news when his father passed away, going over his dad’s wrestling accolades, how he was a trailblazer, and more.

In one of the footage shown, The Rock is seen backstage with Triple H, Vince and Shane McMahon where he shared a long, big hug with the WWE Chairman and CEO. He’s also shown hugging Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair is filmed spending a considerable amount of time looking at Rocky Johnson inside the open casket.

Apart from Vince, Shane, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, other wrestling personalities shown on camera were Roman Reigns, Bushwhacker Luke, Jimmy Hart, Brian Knobbs, Afa, Sika, and Elizabeth Hart, the mother of Nattie Neidhart.

The video already has over 8.3 million views and over 2 million likes. You can see it below.