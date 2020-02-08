Dwayne Johnson shares emotional video delivering eulogy for his father Rocky Johnson
wayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the emotional video of the eulogy he delivered at his father’s funeral service on his social media. Running nearly 11 minutes long, the video also includes clips of what happened during and before the service as well as wrestling videos of his father.
Johnson had to stop a couple of times as he was overcome with emotions as his father laid to rest in an open casket just in front of him. He recalled how he got the news when his father passed away, going over his dad’s wrestling accolades, how he was a trailblazer, and more.
In one of the footage shown, The Rock is seen backstage with Triple H, Vince and Shane McMahon where he shared a long, big hug with the WWE Chairman and CEO. He’s also shown hugging Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair is filmed spending a considerable amount of time looking at Rocky Johnson inside the open casket.
Apart from Vince, Shane, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, other wrestling personalities shown on camera were Roman Reigns, Bushwhacker Luke, Jimmy Hart, Brian Knobbs, Afa, Sika, and Elizabeth Hart, the mother of Nattie Neidhart.
The video already has over 8.3 million views and over 2 million likes. You can see it below.
You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could – given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤