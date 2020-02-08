Daga

Real Name: Miguel Olivo

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 19, 1988

From: Estado de Mexico

Pro Debut: 2009

Trained By: Ringo Mendoza, Black Terry, Justiciero & Negro Navarro

Finishing Move: Mata Leon

Biography

– Daga began wrestling for PROLLM & eventually wrestled under a numerous amount of promotions including IWRG, IWL, DTU, AAA, PCW ULTRA, PDM, AULL, Lucha Underground, XMW, Impact Wrestling, Dragon Gate, MLW, G21, The Crash, PROGRESS & REVOLVER among many others.

– September 25, 2010, Daga won the vacant IWL Internet Title in a 12-Man TLC Match.

– November 27th, Daga would defend the title against Naruto.

– December 18th, Daga competed in a 3-Way for the vacant DTU Alto Impacto Title.

– In 2011, Daga would begin teaming with Eterno regularly.

– July 31st, Daga would defend the newly renamed IWL International Junior Heavyweight Title against Mike Segura.

– September 17th, Daga would retain the title in a 3-Way Elimination.

– October 15th, Daga challenged Davey Richards for the ROH Title.

– February 19, 2012, Daga would win the X-LAW Junior Title by winning a 3-Way.

– March 10th, Daga challenged Super Nova for the PDM Lightweight Title.

– October 7th, Daga competed in the AAA Copa Antonio Pena ’12 Royal Rumble.

– October 21st, Los Perros del Mal (Daga & Halloween) challenged Super Crazy & Ricky Marvin for the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles.

– December 2nd, Daga would win the AAA Cruiserweight Title in a 6-Way Ladder Match.

– December 11th, Daga would retain the title in a 7-Way Elimination.

– March 31, 2013, Daga would retain the title in a 4-Way Elimination.

– July 5th, Daga competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Fusion Title.

– August 2nd, Los Perros del Mal (Daga & Psicosis) challenged The Mexican Powers (Crazy Boy & Joe Lider) for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

– October 18th, Daga competed in the AAA Copa Antonio Pena ’13.

– January 31, 2014, Daga competed in a 4-Way Ladder Match for the Crash Cruiserweight Title.

– March 16th, Daga would retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title in a 4-Way.

– July 18th, Daga would retain the Crash Cruiserweight Title in a 5-Way Elimination.

– August 17th, Daga would lose the AAA Cruiserweight Title to El Hijo del Fantasma in a 10-Way Elimination.

– June 14, 2015, Daga would win the AAA Alas de Oro ’15.

– December 13th, Daga would challenge Texano for an Aztec Medallion on Lucha Underground.

– January 10, 2016, Daga would win a 4-Way on Lucha Underground.

– January 31st, Daga competed in the Gift of the Gods Title 7-Way Elimination on Lucha Underground.

– August 28th, Daga & Aero Star defeated Jack Evans & Angelico for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

– September 16th, Daga competed in a 3-Way for the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

– December 17th, Daga & Aero Star defended the AAA Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– October 5, 2017, Daga challenged Trevor Lee for the GFW X-Division Title.

– December 15th, Daga would defend the recently won LWA Title in a 3-Way.

– June 13, 2018, Daga competed in the Lucha Underground Aztec Warfare.

– July 4th, Daga & Kobra Moon would lose to The Worldwide Underground (Johnny Mundo & PJ Black) on Lucha Underground.

– August 1st, Daga defeated PJ Black on Lucha Underground.

– August 15th, The Reptile Tribe (Daga, Kobra Moon & Jeremiah Snake) would defeat Killshot, The Mack & Son of Havoc for the Lucha Underground Trios Titles.

– September 7th, Daga would defeat ACH at PCW ULTRA Vision Quest.

– September 12th, The Reptile Tribe would retain the Lucha Underground Trios Titles against Drago, Fenix & Aero Star.

– September 26th, The Reptile Tribe would retain the titles against Joey Ryan, Ivelisse & XO Lishus.

– October 4th, Daga challenged Low Ki for the MLW Title.

– January 11, 2019, Daga & Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana) would lose to The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Fenix) & Taurus on Impact.

– February 16th, Daga would lose to Trey Miguel on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.

– March 2nd, Daga defeated Ariel Dominguez on MLW Fusion.

– March 17th, Daga defeated Joey Lynch for the vacant MLA Global Title.

– April 4th, Daga would lose to Minoru Tanaka on MLW Fusion.

– April 5th, Daga competed in the MLW Battle Riot.

– May 5th, Daga would compete in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’19.

– July 20th, Daga & Ortiz would challenge The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

– August 23rd, Daga took part in the REVOLVER One Night Tournament.

– September 5th, Daga defeated Chris Bey on Impact.

– September 6th, Daga & Tessa Blanchard defeated oVe (Madman Fulton & Jake Crist) on Impact.

– September 28th, Daga would challenge Ju Dizz for the SCP Title.

– October 4th, Daga would compete in a 4-Way for the Impact X-Division Title.

– October 18th, Daga challenged Jake Atlas for the PCW ULTRA Lightweight Title.

– October 19th, Daga defeated Drago for the AAA Latin America Title.

– October 20th, Daga competed in a 5-Way Ladder for the Impact X-Division Title.

– October 25th, Daga defeated Jake Crist on Impact.

– November 7th, Daga lost to TJP on Impact.

– November 17th, Daga retained the AAA Latin America Title in a 4-Way.

– January 12, 2020, Daga lost to Rob Van Dam on Impact.

– January 17th, Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Reno SCUM (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) on Impact.

– January 18th, Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated oVe (Dave & Jake Crist) on Impact.

– On October 20, 2020, it was reported that he was released from his Impact contract, per his request