Corey Graves On Brock Lesnar Paying To Keep Bar Open During Snowstorm

Feb 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

During After The Bell, Corey Graves remembered the last time that WWE had to cancel RAW due to snow. In January, 2015 WWE had to cancel a RAW in Hartford due to show. Graves discussed how he found himself in a conference room with Brock Lesnar sitting in silence and very afraid. He ended up drinking quite a few adult beverages with 2/3 of The Shield.

“I found myself in a conference room sitting in silence. None of us knew what to do or to make of one another other than the fact that I was as terrified of him in person as I had been for years on television. So I did what any other man would do in that situation, I complemented the Beast on his jacket.”

“This led to a surprisingly fun little exchange and a conversation with Brock Lesnar who at that particular juncture did not decide to tear me limb from limb, lucky me.”

“The show was very interesting. They re-aired the Royal Rumble match from the night before. A few backstage interviews with Roman and Brock and a few others and allegedly the now WWE Champion paid a significant amount of money to keep the bar wide open for everybody to make sure that they made the best of a crappy situation.”

“I, of course, stayed at a completely different hotel, but it led to me finding the only open establishment in scenic Stamford Connecticut the following morning where myself and 2/3 of The Shield made sure that none of the beer at said establishment went unattended. What a day. Not all bad memories came from that snowstorm. Let’s hope that RAW never gets canceled again.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kaci Lennox

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal