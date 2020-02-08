Chris Jericho Reveals Vince McMahon’s First Reaction To Eddie Guerrero

During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho which featured Chavo, Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, Jericho opened up about Vince McMahon’s reaction to Eddie

“When he came to WWE with Chris Benoit and Dean Malenko and Perry Saturn and Eddie came as The Radicalz, about two weeks in, I was talking to Brian Gewirtz, who was the head writer at the time, and he said, we were talking about Benoit. ‘We’ll work with Benoit – we’ll do this. We’re going to have you do something with Eddie.’ I said, ‘okay, that’s fine.’ And he says, ‘Vince says Eddie is ‘The One” because at the time, this was pre-Latino Heat. Eddie didn’t have that personality yet and Vince saw it two weeks in. He said, ‘Eddie’s the star.’ I said, ‘Eddie over Benoit, over Perry, over Dean?’ He said, ‘Vince says he’s the star.’ And look what he turned into.”

“I used to see Eddie and Chris and Eddie and Dean, both of them at different times, arguing over who was going to go over. And usually, it’s like, ‘I’m going to go over!’ ‘No, I’m going to go over!’ They were the other way around. ‘You’re winning!’ ‘No, you’re winning!’ ‘You’re going over!’ ‘No, you’re going over!’ ‘Dean, I’m telling you, you’re going over!’ ‘Eddie, no!’ ‘Chris, no!’ They were arguing over who would put each other over because those guys had such chemistry! Take any three and mix and match them. Go watch some of those matches because that style is lost.”