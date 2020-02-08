Adam Brooks

Real Name: Adam Wilmot

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1991

From: Melbourne, Victoria (Australia)

Pro Debut: February 2010

Trained By: Buddy Murphy

Finishing Move: Future Reaction

Biography

– Apart from being trained by Matt Silva (Buddy Murphy), they are also best friends.

– Brooks has been nicknamed The Kingsley of Dingley, The Impact Player, The Protege, The Loose Ledge & Brooksy.

– July 17, 2010, Brooks defeated Micky Jackson for the vacant PWI Cyberslam Title.

– August 28th, Brooks would retain the title against Justin Newman.

– August 29th, Brooks would win the PWI Gawler Rumble.

– September 18th, Brooks would lose the PWI Cyberslam Title to Alex Haize in a Ladder Match.

– May 14, 2011, Brooks & Jay Webster would compete against Sinister & The Enforcer for the vacant PCW Tag Team Titles.

– September 3rd, Brooks would win the RCW Royal Rumble.

– December 2nd, Brooks competed in a 4-Way for the PWA Title.

– July 14, 2012, Brooks would compete in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– November 10th, Brooks would challenge Marvel for the RCW Title.

– May 11, 2013, Brooks would compete in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– July 20th, Brooks defeated Mike Peterson for the Warzone Title in a Steel Cage.

– August 25th, Brooks would defend the title in a 4-Way.

– September 21st, Brooks would retain the title against Jay Taylor.

– October 26th, Brooks would defend the title against Adam Pearce.

– November 1st, Brooks would win the ZERO1 Australia 20-Man Battle Royal.

– November 30th, Brooks & Dowie James would defeat The Armstrongs (Jeff & Nick Armstrong) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 18, 2014, Brooks would retain the Warzone Title against Mimic.

– May 3rd, Brooks defeated GD Grimm for the RCW Title.

– May 17th, Brooks competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– June 28th, Brooks would lose the Warzone Title to KrackerJak in a 4-Way.

– August 9th, The LAW (Brooks & Dowie James) would retain the MCW Tag Team Titles against Carlo Cannon & Elliot Sexton.

– October 31st, Brooks challenged Andy Phoenix in a Ladder Match for the OCW Title.

– December 6th, Brooks would lose the RCW Title to Nick Armstrong.

– December 13th, The LAW would lose the MCW Tag Team Titles to World’s Friendliest Tag Team (TD & Lochy Hendricks) in a 3-Way.

– January 30, 2015, The Loose Bastards (Brooks & KrackerJak) would become the inaugural OCW Tag Team Champions by winning a 4-Way Elimination.

– March 20th, The Loose Bastards would retain the titles against Slade Mercer & Gabriel Wolfe.

– March 28th, Brooks defeated KrackerJak for the Warzone Title.

– June 20th, The Loose Bastards would lose the OCW Tag Team Titles to Gabriel Wolfe & Slade Mercer.

– September 12th, The LAW would defeat The South Australian Serial Killers (Jonah Rock & Hartley Jackson) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 14th, Brooks would lose the Warzone Title to Craig Cole in a 4-Way.

– November 14th, The LAW would lose the MCW Tag Team Titles to The Estate (Emanuelle & Cousin Ali).

– February 13, 2016, Brooks defeated Dowie James for the MCW Intercommonwealth Title.

– February 20th, Brooks competed in the PPW P-1 Tournament ’16.

– March 26th, Brooks challenged Syd Parker for the GPW Title.

– April 30th, Brooks would lose the MCW Intercommonwealth Title to Dowie James in a TLC Match.

– August 16th, Brooks challenged Damian Slater for the AWA Australian Middleweight Title.

– October 8fh, Brooks would lose to Marty Scurll in the final of the MCW Invitational Tournament.

– January 28, 2017, Brooks competed in a 4-Way for the RCW Title.

– April 28th, Brooks challenged Dowie James to a Iron Man Match for the MCW Title.

– July 15th, Brooks defeated JXT for the MCW Intercommonwealth Title.

– August 5th, Brooks lost the title to Will Ospreay.

– August 19th, Brooks would win both the MCW Intercommonwealth Title & PWA Title by defeating Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles in a 3-Way.

– September 30th, Brooks would retain the PWA Title against Robbie Eagles.

– December 16th, Brooks would lose both the titles to Robbie Eagles.

– February 10, 2018, Brooks competed in the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’18.

– March 17th, Brooks challenged Nemesi for the SUN Rising Title.

– April 28th, Brooks competed in the RCWA Bill Barnard Memorial Tournament.

– May 5th, Brooks challenged Chris Bey for the MPW Title.

– June 13th, Brooks would lose in the PROGRESS World Cup ’18 Final to Chuck Mambo.

– July 17th, Brooks competed in the Deviant Ringmaster Tournament.

– September 14th, Brooks competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– October 5th, Brooks defeated Slex for the MCW Intercommonwealth Title.

– October 13th, Brooks competed in the RCW Riot City Rumble.

– October 20th, Brooks defeated Orlando Jordan for the ACW Title.

– November 17th, Brooks would lose the MCW Intercommonwealth Title to Slex.

– November 24th, Brooks competed in a 4-Way for the Impact X-Division Title.

– January 12, 2019, The Loose and Wreckless (Brooks & Dowie James) won a 3-Way for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 2nd, The Loose and Wreckless would defend the titles against Tyson Baxter & Jett Rouka.

– March 16th, The Loose and Wreckless would lose the titles to The Brat Pack (Nick Bury & Mitch Waterman).

– May 5th, Brooks competed in a 4-Way for The Crash Title.

– June 1st, Brooks lost to Austin Aries on MLW Fusion.

– June 20th, Brooks would win the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– August 23rd, Brooks retained the ACW Title against Craven.

– September 28th, Brooks defeated Lynx Lewis Jr. for the SUPLEX Junior Title.

– October 19th, Brooks would lose the title to Lynx Lewis Jr. in a 3-Way.

– November 9th, Brooks would win the MCW Title in a 3-Way Elimination.

– November 23rd, Brooks would lose the ACW Title to Matt Hayter.

– January 11, 2020, Brooks would defend the MCW Title against Slex.

– February 1st, Brooks retained the title against Davis Storm.

– February 7th, it had been reported that Brooks had signed with Ring of Honor (ROH).

– February 8th, Brooks defeated Nick Armstrong at RCW Re-Animated XV.

– February 22nd, Brooks lost to Jack Rossely at ACW Rise to Glory ’20.

– February 29th, Brooks lost to Cass Stone on PCW Ignition.

– November 8th, Brooks defeated Five Star Flash at FWA Resolution 3.