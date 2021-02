2/7/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did a total of 2,547,000 viewers yesterday off hours 2,555,000 and 2,539,000. That is up 124,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Smackdown topped the 18-34 and 18-49 demos on the night but as always only beat The CW in terms of viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

