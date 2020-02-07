Goldberg going for the Universal title against The Fiend at Super ShowDown

It was announced last night on Smackdown that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at the upcoming Super ShowDown pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia and the match will be for the Universal title.

Goldberg appeared on the show yesterday via satellite and said that watching the Royal Rumble with his son got him the itch to get back in the ring and noted that while Brock has a match already, there is also the Universal title.

A Firefly Fun House segment interrupted the broadcast where Wyatt accepted the challenge on behalf of The Fiend.

Goldberg had a stint with the Universal title leading up to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando where he lost the title to Brock Lesnar. He had previously won it at Fastlane from Kevin Owens in typical quick fashion. Goldberg said during his Smackdown appearance that he never got the rematch after losing at Mania and he would like a longer run.

Goldberg last wrested at SummerSlam, defeating Dolph Ziggler in a very quick match. His last outing in Saudi wasn’t a pleasant one because he knocked himself out against The Undertaker and the main event match ended up being a big flop.