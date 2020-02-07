Smackdown Women’s title on the line at WWE Super Showdown
WWE have just quietly confirmed a women’s match for their next event in Saudi Arabia
The winner of tonight’s Fatal Four-Way will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WhFSIVDP8o
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 8, 2020
F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S!@CarmellaWWE picks up the win and has earned an opportunity at the #SmackDown Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/aKPZfIrQJ0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 8, 2020