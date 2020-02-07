Slex

Real Name: Luke Guyett

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 201 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 21, 1987

From: Melbourne, Victoria (Australia)

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Slexecution

Biography

– Slex has also used the name Alan Slex.

– November 13, 2006, Slex challenged Jay Andrews for the PWAC National Title.

– March 17, 2007, Slex won the EPW Round Robin Challenge.

– April 20th, Slex competed against Carnish for the vacant WrestleRock Title.

– June 29th, Slex would challenge Carnish for the title.

– May 31, 2008, Slex challenged Hartley Jackson for the NWA Australian National Title.

– July 25th, Slex would challenge JAG for the WrestleRock Title.

– January 17, 2009, Slex won the EPW Battle of the Best.

– May 30th, Slex & Carlo Cannon defeated Alex Kingston & Shane Haste for the EPW Tag Team Titles.

– September 12th, Slex & Cannon would retain the titles against Jimmy Payne & Davis Storm.

– November 7th, Slex & Cannon would lose the titles to Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls.

– April 3, 2010, Slex defeated KrackerJak for the WrestleRock Title.

– May 15th, Slex competed in the PWAQ Rise of the Warriors IV.

– July 11th, Slex challenged Ryan Eagles for the PWA Title.

– February 5, 2011, Slex defeated Luke Watts for the PWAC National Title but the title would become inactive soon after.

– April 16th, Slex defeated Danny Psycho for the MCW Title.

– April 30th, Slex challenged Hartley Jackson for the ZERO1 United National Title.

– July 9th, Slex would defend the MCW Title against KrackerJak.

– September 9th, Slex would lose the WrestleRock Title to Craig Cole.

– October 22nd, Slex would retain the MCW Title against Danny Psycho.

– January 28, 2012, Slex would lose the title to Matt Silva.

– February 24th, Slex would challenge Silva for the title.

– March 31st, Slex challenged Robby Heart for the NWA Australian National Title.

– July 14th, Slex competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– May 11, 2013 Slex competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– June 8th, Slex challenged Mike Peterson for the MCW Title.

– July 24th, Slex & Roderick Strong competed in the NOAH NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight League ’13 (Block B).

– December 12th, The Good Boys (Slex & Rocky Menero) defeated The French Connection (Claude & Beau) to become the inaugural WrestleClash Tag Team Champions.

– March 8, 2015, The Good Boys would retain the titles against The Lean Machines (Mr. Juicy & Mikey Broderick).

– April 30, 2016, Slex competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl Rumble.

– May 14th, TMDK (Slex & Marcius Pitt) defeated Juice X-T (Mr. Juicy & JXT) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– July 9th, TMDK would retain the titles against pAnic (Syd Parker & Benny Factor).

– December 2nd, TMDK would lose the titles to Payne & Preston.

– January 13, 2018, Slex would challenge Robbie Eagles for the MCW Intercommonwealth Title.

– February 24th, Slex would defeat Robbie Eagles in a Ladder Match to win the title.

– March 10th, Slex would retain the title against Davis Storm.

– April 20th, Slex would defend the title in a 3-Way.

– May 19th, Slex would retain the title against Syd Parker.

– June 9th, Slex would retain the title against Nick Armstrong.

– August 18th, Slex would defend the title against Will Ospreay.

– October 5th, Slex would lose the title to Adam Brooks.

– November 17th, Slex would defeat Adam Brooks to regain the title.

– January 12, 2019, Slex would defend the title against Rat Daddy.

– March 9th, Slex challenged Robbie Eagles for the WSW Title.

– March 16th, Slex would defeat Gino Gambino for the MCW Title.

– May 11th, Slex would defend the title against Lochy Hendricks.

– July 13th, Slex defeated Marcus Kool for the SPW New Zealand Title.

– October 26th, Slex would lose the title in a 3-Way to Shane Sinclair.

– November 9th, Slex would lose the MCW Title in a 3-Way to Adam Brooks.

– December 16th, it was reported that Slex had been signed by Ring of Honor (ROH).

– January 11, 2020, Slex challenged Adam Brooks for the title.