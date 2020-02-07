Notes on Alexa Bliss, Buddy Murphy, and Ivelisse
– Alexa Bliss tweeted:
Here it is! The music video for #AlexaBliss by @bfsrocks !! https://t.co/v43ZuGbzb4 pic.twitter.com/oSvC55GN9G
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 7, 2020
– Gorilla Position Tweeted:
"I can be a megastar and a big time player… @HeymanHustle sees that in me"@WWE_Murphy has big plans in WWE and it seems #RAW's Executive Director is backing him all the way
Listen to the full interview HERE: https://t.co/XL3gfHbhZx pic.twitter.com/r7jzb8a23x
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) February 7, 2020
– Ivelisse update
Please welcome Ivelisse to the Joey Ryan Penis Party 2!#JRPP2
April 4th
Tampa
Tickets at https://t.co/Kh6JlgLEoo pic.twitter.com/lRJpfDSKoj
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) February 7, 2020
—
