Marcus Kross

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Greensboro, North Carolina

Pro Debut: September 4, 2016

Trained By: LaBron Kozone

Finishing Move: 450 Splash

Biography

– Kross has been nicknamed The Latin Fiya & The White Flame.

– March 12, 2017, Kross competed against Griff Garrison for the vacant FSPW Zone 1 Platinum Title.

– May 19th, Kross challenged Michael Spencer for the FSPW South Eastern Title.

– September 3rd, Kross would win a 4-Way for the FSPW South Eastern Title.

– December 16th, Kross would lose the title to James Ryan.

– January 13, 2018, Kross challenged Billy Buck for the Anarchy Wrestling Landmark Heritage Title.

– May 4th, Kross would win the FSPW Path to Glory Tournament ’18 & also win the vacant FSPW Title.

– June 2nd, Kross & Slim J would defeat The Approved (Bobby Moore & Kenji Brea) for the SFCW Tag Team Titles.

– July 7th, Kross & Slim J would lose the titles to JB Enterprises (Brian Kane & Drew Blood).

– July 21st, Kross competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’18.

– July 28th, Kross & Seth Delay defeated Team TAG (Chris Spectra & Kevin Blue) for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– August 4th, Kross competed in the SFCW Ultimate Battleground Match.

– August 25th, Kross would defend the FSPW Title against LaBron Kozone.

– September 29th, Kross & Delay would lose the Anarchy Tag Team Titles to GB1C (Wolverton & Tyler Rivera).

– October 5th, Kross would lose the FSPW Title to Griff Garrison in a Iron Man Match.

– October 6th, Master and The Machine (Kross & Garrison) would defeat JB Enterprises for the SFCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 20th, Master and the Machine would retain the titles against The Approved.

– December 22nd, Master and The Machine would defeat GB1C for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– January 12, 2019, Master and The Machine would lose to The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) on ROH.

– February 2nd, Master and The Machine would retain the SFCW Tag Team Titles against Damien Bennett & Conscious King Heru.

– April 6th, Master and The Machine would lose the titles to JB Enterprises.

– May 25th, Master and The Machine would lose the Anarchy Tag Team Titles to The Approved in a 3-Way.

– June 29th, Master and The Machine would lose to Coast 2 Coast on ROH (Dark Match).

– July 20th, Kross competed in the SFCW Ultimate Battleground Match.

– August 10th, Kross competed in a 3-Way for the Anarchy Heritage Title.

– August 24th, Master and The Machine lost to The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent Tate) on ROH.

– November 2nd, Master and The Machine challenged The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– November 9th, Kross defeated Stryknyn for the Anarchy Television Title.

– November 30th, Kross competed at WrestleCade ’19 in the Top Rope Belts All-Star Battle Royal.

– December 13th, Master and The Machine lost to Brian Johnson & PJ Black on ROH.

– December 28th, Kross retained the Anarchy Television Title against AC Mack.

– January 11, 2020, Master and The Machine lost to Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle on ROH (Dark Match).

– January 25th, Kross retained the Anarchy Television Title against Geter.