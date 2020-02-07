Marcus Kross
Real Name: ?
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: Greensboro, North Carolina
Pro Debut: September 4, 2016
Trained By: LaBron Kozone
Finishing Move: 450 Splash
Biography
– Kross has been nicknamed The Latin Fiya & The White Flame.
– March 12, 2017, Kross competed against Griff Garrison for the vacant FSPW Zone 1 Platinum Title.
– May 19th, Kross challenged Michael Spencer for the FSPW South Eastern Title.
– September 3rd, Kross would win a 4-Way for the FSPW South Eastern Title.
– December 16th, Kross would lose the title to James Ryan.
– January 13, 2018, Kross challenged Billy Buck for the Anarchy Wrestling Landmark Heritage Title.
– May 4th, Kross would win the FSPW Path to Glory Tournament ’18 & also win the vacant FSPW Title.
– June 2nd, Kross & Slim J would defeat The Approved (Bobby Moore & Kenji Brea) for the SFCW Tag Team Titles.
– July 7th, Kross & Slim J would lose the titles to JB Enterprises (Brian Kane & Drew Blood).
– July 21st, Kross competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’18.
– July 28th, Kross & Seth Delay defeated Team TAG (Chris Spectra & Kevin Blue) for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.
– August 4th, Kross competed in the SFCW Ultimate Battleground Match.
– August 25th, Kross would defend the FSPW Title against LaBron Kozone.
– September 29th, Kross & Delay would lose the Anarchy Tag Team Titles to GB1C (Wolverton & Tyler Rivera).
– October 5th, Kross would lose the FSPW Title to Griff Garrison in a Iron Man Match.
– October 6th, Master and The Machine (Kross & Garrison) would defeat JB Enterprises for the SFCW Tag Team Titles.
– October 20th, Master and the Machine would retain the titles against The Approved.
– December 22nd, Master and The Machine would defeat GB1C for the Anarchy Tag Team Titles.
– January 12, 2019, Master and The Machine would lose to The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) on ROH.
– February 2nd, Master and The Machine would retain the SFCW Tag Team Titles against Damien Bennett & Conscious King Heru.
– April 6th, Master and The Machine would lose the titles to JB Enterprises.
– May 25th, Master and The Machine would lose the Anarchy Tag Team Titles to The Approved in a 3-Way.
– June 29th, Master and The Machine would lose to Coast 2 Coast on ROH (Dark Match).
– July 20th, Kross competed in the SFCW Ultimate Battleground Match.
– August 10th, Kross competed in a 3-Way for the Anarchy Heritage Title.
– August 24th, Master and The Machine lost to The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent Tate) on ROH.
– November 2nd, Master and The Machine challenged The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.
– November 9th, Kross defeated Stryknyn for the Anarchy Television Title.
– November 30th, Kross competed at WrestleCade ’19 in the Top Rope Belts All-Star Battle Royal.
– December 13th, Master and The Machine lost to Brian Johnson & PJ Black on ROH.
– December 28th, Kross retained the Anarchy Television Title against AC Mack.
– January 11, 2020, Master and The Machine lost to Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle on ROH (Dark Match).
– January 25th, Kross retained the Anarchy Television Title against Geter.