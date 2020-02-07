WWE SmackDown Report – 2/7/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package that asks “who’s next?” for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We cut to the normal blue brand intro video.

– We’re live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us and hypes Goldberg’s appearance. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. He stops and waits John Morrison makes his way out. The #1 contenders head to the ring together for the return of The Dirt Sheet segment as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Morrison and Miz take their seats in the middle of the ring. They plug their Super ShowDown match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. They then lead us to their new blockbuster – Once Upon on The Dirt Sheet. The video package begins with a movie-like rating of A, for Awesome. The comedy video features The Miz’s dad. WWE Producer Lance Storm and John Laurinaitis also make cameos. It ends with “Coming Soon at Super ShowDown… New Tag Team Champions!” We go back to the ring.

Miz says that might have been Oscar worthy, but it’s definitely worthy of the tag team titles. Morrison says everyone was booing them weeks ago but now that they have a blockbuster movie, everyone wants to hang with the cool kids. Some fans boo them. They go on until the music interrupts and out come the champions, Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day. They come out with tubs of popcorn instead of pancakes. They say the trailer was amazing, it had it all. They walk down the ramp and Big E shares some of his popcorn with fans in the front row. Kofi jokes about being Miz’s favorite WWE Superstar, more liked than his own son. They go on about the trailer and Big E says it’s hilarious that Miz and Morrison think they will take the titles at Super ShowDown. Big E says that’s Richard Pryor-level comedy. The New Day is in the ring now, laughing at the #1 contenders.

Miz goes on about how they have dominated The New Day over the past few weeks. They mock Big E and Kofi. The music interrupts and out comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos aren’t thrilled with Miz and Morrison saying they beat them. They welcome everyone to The Uso Penitentiary but they’re interrupted by Dolph Ziggler’s music. Miz and Morrison take advantage of the distraction and attack The New Day from behind, beating them down. The Usos rush the ring and send the #1 contenders retreating. Ziggler heads to the ring with his partner Robert Roode. We go to commercial.

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Robert Roode goes at it with Jimmy Uso. They trade shots and Jimmy rocks him with a big right hand. Dolph Ziggler also eats one. Jey Uso tags in for the double team to Roode from the top.

Ziggler interferes from the floor, allowing Roode to level Jey as he turned back around. Roode with a 2 count. Ziggler tags back in and manhandles Jey some, raking at his eyes. Ziggler with a big dropkick for a 2 count to Jey. Ziggler works Uso over in the corner and then distracts the referee, allowing Roode to claw at Uso in the corner. Roode tags in for more offense on Jey in the corner. Roode grounds Jey in the middle of the ring now.

Fans try to rally for The Usos but Roode drops Jey as he reaches for a tag. Ziggler tags in as Roode drops Jey with a DDT. Ziggler follows up with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Ziggler drops Jimmy off the apron and shows off as fans boo him. Jey rolls Ziggler for a 2 count. Roode comes back in and they hit a big Zig Zag – Spinebuster combo but Jimmy breaks the pin up just in time.

Ziggler attacks Jimmy but Jimmy superkicks him. Roode drops Jimmy but Jey nails Roode with an enziguri. Jey slowly goes to the top. Ziggler distracts the referee again as Roode jumps up and shoves Jey off the top, sending him to the floor and face-first into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Roode stomps away on Jey in the corner as the referee warns him. Roode keeps stomping and the referee backs him off as fans boo. Roode is all smiles. Ziggler comes back in but Jey rocks him with right hands. Ziggler kicks the knee out and drags Jey back to their corner. Roode tags back in for the double team. Jey fights out of the corner with shots to both opponents. Jey sends Roode to the floor.

Jimmy reaches for the tag but Roode stops Jey. Roode swings at Jimmy but misses. Jey finally makes the tag. Jimmy tags in and unloads with a top rope crossbody to Roode. Jimmy keeps control and hits a Samoan Drop on Roode. Ziggler runs in but also takes a Samoan Drop. Jimmy splashes Ziggler in the corner but runs into a powerslam from Roode for a 2 count. Roode keeps Jimmy down and calls for the Glorious DDT. Fans boo. Jimmy blocks it and back-drops Roode. Ziggler tags in and hits a Zig Zag on Jimmy for another close 2 count. Ziggler can’t believe it.

Ziggler cranks up for the superkick. Jimmy gets up and hits one of his own. Roode gets sent to the floor. Jey tags in and goes to the top for a big splash on Ziggler but he lands on knees. Ziggler with a 2 count. Roode and Ziggler go for a double team but Jimmy makes the save. Jimmy and Ziggler tumble to the floor. Roode and Jey tangle. Jimmy tags in for a double superkick to Roode. Jimmy goes to the top and hits the big Uso splash on Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays.

– The announcers hype Goldberg’s appearance some more. Who’s next? Still to come. Also, a look back at King Baron Corbin’s dog food bath last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 36 promo. We’re 58 days away.

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are backstage talking about tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for a future title shot. Bliss teases that she has something “twisted” up her sleeve.

– Cole shows us last week’s main event where Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin and after the match Corbin had dog food dumped all over him by Reigns and The Usos.

– We see King Corbin storm the production truck in the back. He’s furious over the video being shown. Corbin takes the production worker out and throws him down a set of steps, to the ground in the parking lot. WWE Producers and referees rush over to help the referee and back Corbin off. Corbin is all smiles as Adam Pearce tells him he went too far.

Elias vs. Cesaro

Elias is in the ring with his guitar now. Elias plays for a minute and asks who has his back in the match with Cesaro tonight. He then asks who wants to walk with him. Elias starts performing his latest song, called “Third Time’s a Charm” as the crowd starts clapping. Elias is quickly interrupted by the music as Cesaro comes out with Sami Zayn.

Zayn speaks from the stage as the crowd boos him. Sami tells the fans to shut their mouths. Sami tells Elias it doesn’t feel good to be interrupted because Elias did the same to him last week. Elias says it’s been a miracle for the past 2 years if he doesn’t get interrupted. Sami goes on ranting at Elias and the fans, and says Elias is going to pay tonight in the ring with Cesaro, and he brought it on himself. Cesaro and Sami march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Elias with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Elias with a backbreaker and a 2 count. Cesaro gets rocked off a counter in the corner. Elias goes to the top and tells the referee to get Sami off the apron. Cesaro tries to take advantage of the distraction but Elias keeps fighting. Cesaro goes on and knocks Elias out of the ring, into the barrier. Sami taunts Elias on the floor and gets in his face as fans boo him.

Cesaro comes out and drops Elias face-first into the top of the barrier. Cesaro brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Cesaro keeps control and drops an elbow for another 2 count. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex for another pin attempt. Cesaro ends distracting the referee, allowing Sami to deck Elias with a cheap shot while he’s hung on the ropes.

Cesaro comes back over and grounds Elias on the mat now. Fans rally for Elias as he fights up and out. Elias with a kick. Cesaro goes for a Sleeper but Elias nails a back suplex. Cesaro gets up first and waits for Elias but runs into a boot. Elias follows up with a running knee to the face for a 2 count. Elias goes to the top and Cesaro jumps up to hit the rope, knocking Elias down. Cesaro climbs up for the superplex but Elias fights back and knocks him to the mat. Cesaro runs back up with a big uppercut as Sami distracts Elias from the floor. Cesaro goes back to the corner for a big superplex. Elias still kicks out and Sami can’t believe it.

They trade more offense and pin attempts. Cesaro launches Elias into a big uppercut for another close 2 count. Cesaro unloads with uppercuts now. Elias fights back out of the corner with chops and a kick. Cesaro fights back with a bunch of stiff shots. Cesaro yells out but gets some boos back. Elias unloads on Cesaro into the corner as the referee backs him off. Elias with a clothesline and a slam. Elias goes back to the top and hits the big flying elbow drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias’ music hits as we go to replays. Sami checks on Cesaro as Elias makes his exit.

– Charlotte Flair is announced for WWE Backstage.

– We see Goldberg getting mic’d up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole plugs the XFL launch this weekend.

– We see Goldberg getting ready again.

– King Baron Corbin comes out to the stage with a mic and he’s still pissed. Corbin says his crown makes him king and everyone needs to bow down and listen to what the king has to say.

Corbin says Roman Reigns lost last week just like your sorry San Francisco 49ers lost to his Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Corbin goes on about how Reigns can’t do anything without The Usos. He asks when The Usos will realize they’re carrying dead weight. Corbin says if Reigns is as tough as he says he is, they would’ve fought one-on-one at the Royal Rumble instead of getting help. Corbin says then he would’ve won their Falls Count Anywhere match, then the Royal Rumble main event, and he would be the one headlining WrestleMania 36. Corbin says as our king, he demands one more match with Reigns.

Corbin, speaking from the bottom of the ramp now, says he’s the king of SmackDown and this show is going nowhere until he gets Reigns in the ring. Fans continue to boo him. Corbin taunts a fan at ringside, who is wearing a Reigns t-shirt. This could be a plant. Reigns takes a drink from the guy and pours it over his head. Corbin asks for another drink from a fan to pour over this same guy but the music hits and out comes Reigns to a pop. Reigns runs down the ramp and nails a Superman Punch on Corbin. Reigns sends Corbin into the barrier and then the steel ring steps, and again. Reigns with a Drive By.

Reigns brings Corbin into the ring but Corbin immediately retreats to the floor. Fans boo as Corbin scrambles through the crowd and out of the arena. Reigns takes the mic in the ring and calls Corbin back but he’s not coming. Reigns calls him a coward. Reigns says if the coward wants one more match, he can have it. Reigns tells Corbin to have “his boys” stay at home because they’re going to do it in a Steel Cage. Fans pop as Reigns drops the mic. Reigns exits the ring and greets fans at ringside, including the fan he made the save for.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg joins us from his home in Texas, live via satellite. He is not backstage tonight, according to the announcers. Michael Cole welcomes him.

Goldberg thanks Cole and says he’s going to get right to the point, and won’t waste our time. Goldberg watched the recent Royal Rumble event and said it was inspiring, and it gave him that itch again. Goldberg says his usual suspect WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is busy with Ricochet at the event, but what about the WWE Universal Title? Goldberg talks about his previous reign and it sounds like he’s about to challenge WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, but we’re interrupted by a special “Breaking News” edition of Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt The Newscaster gives us the news and mentions William Goldberg. Wyatt says “He” accepts, meaning The Fiend. We get a word from Mercy The Buzzard, who says it’ll be a cold day in hell before the title changes. Wyatt The Newscaster sends us back to Goldberg. Goldberg is in no mood for the jokes and games. Wyatt is about to offer some advice but Goldberg says the only thing he will be taking is the title. Goldberg has one message – The Fiend, you’re next. Goldberg walks away from the set. Wyatt gets serious and says that wasn’t very nice. He’s still got that angry look on when he says, let me in. Wyatt starts smiling again and waves goodbye to everyone, including Goldberg, as the Fun House music plays.

– We see Daniel Bryan backstage in deep though. Heath Slater walks in and brings up what we just saw. Slater says he has been worried about Bryan and just came to check on him. Slater mentions the recent Strap Match at the Royal Rumble and says he would never let another man beat him like that. Slater goes on rambling and may be offending Bryan without realizing it. Bryan asks Slater what he thinks about the two of them meeting in the ring right now. Bryan walks off and Slater looks surprised. Slater stands up and gets it. Back to commercial.

Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater

We go back to the ring and Daniel Bryan is out. We get highlights from his Strap Match loss at the Royal Rumble. Heath Slater is also out.

The bell rings and Bryan immediately hits a big running knee to Slater, sending him out. Bryan keeps control and brings it back into the ring for a missile dropkick. Bryan kips up for a big pop.

Bryan delivers Yes Kicks while Slater is on his knees. The roundhouse kick drops Slater. Bryan gets a “yes!” chant going as he waits for Slater to get up. Bryan nails the running knee and drops Slater again. Bryan says he’s not done yet. Bryan grabs Slater’s arms and stomps away on him. Cole says The Fiend changed Bryan. Bryan does this again as the referee warns him. Bryan goes into the LeBell Lock and the referee immediately calls for the bell because Slater is already knocked out.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan stands tall and leads a “yes!” chant in the corner as his music hits.

– Still to come, a Fatal 4 Way main event to crown a new #1 contender to Bayley. New WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman will be here next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Braun Strowman won the WWE Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura last Friday. Renee Young is in the ring with a mic now. Renee brings Strowman out to the ring as fans cheer him on.

Renee asks how it feels to hold the title knowing it’s finally his. Fans start cheering for Strowman again. Some chant “you deserve it!” now. Strowman says he still gets chills when he thinks about it. He goes over some of his WWE accomplishments and says this is his greatest. The one thing he hasn’t been able to do as a WWE Superstar is hold a singles title over his head, until now. Braun raises the title and fans pop. The music interrupts and out comes Nakamura with Sami Zayn.

Sami says he’s sorry to interrupt Braun’s little celebration but as everyone saw, Braun’s win was fraudulent. That’s why Sami and Nakamura are here to demand a rematch. Strowman mentions how no one wants to hear Sami talk all night, and says he will defend anywhere, including tonight in San Jose. Sami says this will happen… but not tonight, and no way in San Jose. Sami says they think unlike Strowman and they will be tactical about this. Sami says they do have resources. The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder suddenly attack Strowman from behind.

Fans boo as The Revival double teams Strowman. Nakamura joins them as Strowman gets beat down in the corner some more. Braun fights them off and then turns his attention to Sami. Braun chases Sami around the ring, dropping The Revival on the way. Braun grabs Sami but he escapes Braun chases Sami in the ring but Nakamura drops him with a big knee. Nakamura drops Strowman again with a Kinshasa. Fans boo as Nakamura stands tall with Sami. They all stand together as Nakamura’s music plays while Strowman tries to recover.

– Still to come, we’ll see how Otis is preparing for his Valentine’s Day date with Mandy Rose.

– Back from the break and former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier is shown at ringside with his son.

– We go to Heavy Machinery in the back. They show a video with Tucker helping Otis work out and eat at a dinner table without looking like a slob. Tucker says Otis has this under control. Otis seems to agree.

Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and Apollo Crews waits as Sheamus makes his way out.

The bell rings and Sheamus unloads to start. Sheamus with more offense. Crews fights back with an enziguri. Crews tries to follow up but misses a splash in the corner. Sheamus comes right back with a big Brogue Kick for the squash win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. Sheamus looks to deliver another Brogue to Crews but Shorty G makes the save. They brawl in the ring. G dodges a Brogue Kick and they tangle some more. Sheamus avoids an ankle lock and comes right back with a Brogue to level G. Sheamus stands tall and yells out as his music starts back up.

– Still to come, our Fatal 4 Way main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get hype for WWE Super ShowDown. Goldberg vs. The Fiend is now official, as is the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi

We go to the ring for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event. Carmella, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss are already out. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is at ringside talking trash. The winner of this match will earn a title shot. Naomi is out next with her glow entrance.

The bell rings and they all go at it with several pin attempts and counters. Bliss slaps Carmella after Brooke dropkicks Naomi. More back and forth between everyone. Naomi ends up hitting a big corkscrew plancha to take everyone else down on the floor.

Bayley stands over them and raises her title. Fans boo. Naomi brawls with Bayley but Bayley gets the upperhand. Bayley launches Naomi into the steel ring steps and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and everyone is still going at it in the ring. The pin attempts and counters continue for a few minutes. Bliss slaps and drops Carmella with a right hand, then drops knees on her. Brooke rocks Bliss and nails a powerbomb for a 2 count as Carmella makes the save. Carmella unloads on Brooke in the corner now. Carmella does the moonwalk for a pop. Carmella with the Bronco Buster. Naomi comes in to take Carmella down. Naomi with the split-legged moonsault but Brooke breaks the pin up.

Brooke and Naomi tangle now. Naomi with a big Stunner. Bliss breaks the pin up with a dropkick. Bliss works Naomi over in the corner now. Naomi counters out of nowhere and rolls Bliss for a close 2 count. Naomi slams Bliss and drops a leg for a 2 count. Bayley looks concerned at ringside now as Naomi keeps control of Bliss. Naomi takes Bliss to the top and they trade shots. Bliss shoves Naomi to the mat and comes down for a 2 count.

Bliss works Naomi over and shows a little bit of frustration. Bliss drops Naomi and runs in with a slap to the face for a 2 count. Bliss has a few words for the referee. Naomi with a big elbow to the jaw. Brooke and Carmella are back in now. Naomi launches Bliss into Carmella and she goes down. Naomi slams Brooke from the apron. Naomi with a split-legged leg drop on Brooke for a 2 count. Naomi tosses Brooke out to the floor. Bliss sends Naomi into the middle turnbuckle. Bliss takes Naomi down in the corner a few more times. Bliss goes to the top to a mixed reaction. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss but Naomi gets her knees up.

Naomi gets right up and hits a Rear View on Bliss. Carmella breaks it up and delivers two straight superkicks to Naomi. Carmella covers for the pin to win the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella’s music hits but Bayley immediately rushes the ring and puts Carmella down face-first into the mat, from behind. Bayley retreats to the stage as Carmella recovers. There’s no word on when Carmella will get her title shot. We go to replays. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Bayley clutching her title on the ramp as Carmella stares back at her from the ring.

