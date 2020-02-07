Jeff Jarrett says Kurt Angle is in the top 5 of all time

Jeff Jarrett did an interview with Sportsbible.com. Here he talks about Kurt Angle’s legacy..

The 52-year-old Hall of Famer explained:



“It’s almost like any sport: we’re only as good as what we did last night because tonight there’s another round of games, there’s another round of matches, there’s another television show, another pay-per-view […].

“But he is without, in my opinion, without question right up there in the top three to five. He had, especially in his peak career, obviously his athletic ability [and] is right up there second to none.

“But his timing was incredible and his storytelling ability, from a physical standpoint, was brilliant.”