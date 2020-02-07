Former WWE and WCW wrestler Bryan Clark facing multiple charges in Arizona

The Arizona Central is reporting that former WWE and WCW Superstar Bryan Clark, who was better known as Adam Bomb, is facing multiple charges in the state including conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The alleged offenses occurred in January and April 2019.

Clark wrestled for the then-WWF between 1993 and 1995 as Adam Bomb before he went to WCW in 1997 where he stayed until 2001. In WCW, he wrestled using the name Wrath and was part of the Blood Runs Cold faction and then in 2000 he switched to his real name, joining the late Brian Adams as the KroniK tag team. He returned to the WWE in late 2001 for a very short period along with Adams but they were gone after two months.

His attorney, Robbert Jarvis, said in a news release that the charges against their client are unreliable and false information. “The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect. This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use.”

The weapons charge was labeled as “ludicrous” by the attorney, saying that it is based on a family heirloom, a Korean War pistol, that was unused and stored at Clark’s home. “The report also contains speculative opinions which are simply false,” Jarvis stated. “Mr. Clark has been targeted because of his notoriety and acquaintances.”