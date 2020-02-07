Dixie Carter, Mike Tenay, and Vince Russo Possible for Impact’s TNA Reunion

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling is discussing bringing back Mike Tenay, Dixie Carter and Vince Russo for their TNA reunion show on April 3. The show is called TNA: There’s No Place Like Home.

The idea behind bringing in Russo is that the company feels he would generate a lot of negativity, which means no one would forget the date of the show, which would help business. However, they are said to be going back and forth on if they want him to appear.

The Observer also notes that Tenay is unlikely to appear.