Brian Johnson

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1990

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2007

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Killshot

Biography

– Johnson has also been known as El Hijo del Squid or Squid in ROH as a parody for a Silas Young segment. He is also nicknamed Number 1 & the Mecca.

– February 7, 2009, Johnson 2 Johnson (Brian Johnson & Andrew Johnson) challenged William Wyeth & Jorge Luis Rivera for the ACE Tag Team Titles.

– May 16th, Johnson 2 Johnson would defeat The Saints of Brutality (Stockade & Brolly) for the ACE Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Johnson 2 Johnson would retain the titles against The BS Express (Tom & Ed).

– August 8th, Johnson 2 Johnson would defend the titles against The Saints of Brutality.

– October 10th, Johnson 2 Johnson would lose the titles to the Saints of Brutality.

– November 21st, Johnson would challenge Apolo for the NWA North American Title.

– October 4, 2013, Johnson & Beverley Berwick would challenge Space Flow (Chris Rockwell & Junior Flow) for the D2W Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Johnson & Berwick would challenge Space Flow for the titles again.

– June 6, 2014, Johnson & Berwick would challenge Glitz and Glamour (Steven Sterling & Jarrett Foster) for the D2W Tag Team Titles.

– June 14th, Johnson would compete in the UWC Royal Rumble.

– September 5th, Johnson & Berwick would win the vacant D2W Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– December 4th, Johnson & Berwick would lose the titles to Red Hot Asylum (Red Hot Russ & Steve Off).

– September 19, 2015, One Mean Team (Johnson & Justin Pusser) would challenge The Down Boyz (Tony Vincita & Steve Gibki) for the D2W Tag Team Titles.

– December 4th, One Mean Team would defeat The Down Boyz in a No DQ match for the titles.

– January 8, 2016, One Mean Team would retain the titles against The Down Boyz.

– May 6th, One Mean Team would defend the titles against The Amazing Graysons (JP & Tommy Grayson).

– September 2nd, One Mean Team would retain the titles in a 3-Way.

– October 22nd, Johnson competed in the DAWG Jimmy Clydesdale Memorial Cup.

– January 20, 2017, One Mean Team would retain the D2W Tag Team Titles against The Down Boyz.

– May 5th, One Mean Team would defend the titles 2x before losing them to Run DNC (The Jersey Devil & Adam Chandler The Great).

– June 1st, One Mean Team would defeat Run DNC to regain the titles.

– June 10th, One Mean Team challenged The Down Boyz for the VPW Tag Team Titles.

– August 5th, Johnson would challenge Matty Ice for the D2W International Title.

– September 8th, Johnson would defeat JGeorge for the vacant CRAB Southern Maryland Title.

– September 16th, One Mean Team would compete in a 3-Way for the PPW Tag Team Titles.

– December 3rd, One Mean Team would win the ECWA Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– February 2, 2018, One Mean Team would retain the D2W Tag Team Titles against Steve Gibki & Matty Ice.

– May 13th, One Mean Team would lose to the Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) on ROH (Dark Match).

– June 30th, Johnson & Joe Keys lost to The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) on ROH (Dark Match).

– August 25th, Johnson defeated Dante Caballero on ROH.

– October 5th, One Mean Team would lose the D2W Tag Team Titles to The Jersey Muscle Society (Steve Gibki & Tony Vincita).

– November 10th, Johnson competed in a 4-Way Taped Fist Match for the IWC High Stakes Title.

– January 13, 2019, Johnson defeated Rayo at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– February 9th, Johnson & Joe Keys lost to The Bouncers on ROH.

– June 1st, Johnson lost to Josh Woods at ROH State of the Art.

– June 29th, Johnson, Joe Keys & Dante Caballero lost to Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom).

– July 13th, Johnson competed in the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup ’19.

– August 24th, Johnson competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’19.

– September 21st, Johnson competed in a 7-Way Scramble for the MCW Title.

– November 23rd, Johnson competed in the CWE Elite 8 Tournament ’19.

– November 26th, Johnson challenged Danny Duggan for the CWE Thrash Wrestling Title.

– November 28th, Johnson challenged Vincent for the CWE Title.

– November 29th, Johnson competed in the CWE Rumble to Remember ’19.

– December 6th, Johnson challenged Danny Duggan for the CWE Thrash Title.

– December 15th, Johnson & PJ Black defeated The Master and the Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) on ROH.

– January 12, 2020, Johnson & PJ Black lost a 3-Way on ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.

– February 9th, Johnson competed in a #1 Contendership Battle Royal at ROH Free Enterprise.

– February 28th, Johnson & PJ Black competed in a 4-Way at ROH Bound by Honor ’20.

– November 6th, Johnson lost a Pure Rules match to Dak Draper on ROH TV.

– December 18th, Johnson lost to Danhausen by DQ at ROH Final Battle ’20.