2/7/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The show opens with recap of Jordan Devlin winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide, and the match between Angel Garza and Isaiah Scott this past Wednesday on NXT. The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Jon Quasto are on commentary from San Jose, California.

Footage of the feud between the duo of Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick airs, followed by the return of Oney Lorcan.

1. Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (via disqualification)

-Lorcan attacks Daivari with a chair, but Daivari and Kendrick escaped before Lorcan and Burch were able to put Daivari through a table.

2. The Singh Brothers defeated Joe Furrer and Devin Dixie

3. Triple Threat Match

Jordan Devlin defeated Tony Nese and Lio Rush

-After the match, Devlin says the only place the title is going is back to the UK with him, because you never bet against an ace.