WWE Network ends Q4 2019 with 1.42 million paid subscribers

WE Network took a 10% hit in paid subscribers in Q4 2019, ending the year with approximately 1.42 million subs compared to the same quarter last year. Apart from being down from the same period of the previous year, it was also down from Q3 2019 which ended with 1.51 million subscribers in October.

In terms of revenue, the WWE Network pulled in $41.6 million in Q4 versus the $46.8 million it did in the same quarter of 2018. Year-over-year, 2019 saw a total revenue of $184.6 million versus the $199.3 million it did in 2018.

For the first quarter 2020, WWE projects average paid subscribers will increase on a sequential basis to approximately 1.47million.

For 2020, WWE also noted that they’re working on “strategic alternatives” for the service which will include different subscription tiers, including a free one, the current one, and a more advanced subscription for a higher cost.