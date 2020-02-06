Vince McMahon comments on AEW, XFL, house shows, further expansion

Feb 6, 2020

A few notes from today’s WWE conference call…

– Vince McMahon is asked about AEW. He says AEW has not changed WWE’s content or point of view. They don’t feel they need an edgier product, and they’re one of the few PG products out there. They’re confident about NXT’s performance.

– Vince McMahon Reiterates WWE Is ‘Completely Separate’ From XFL

– Live events were a $1 million loss (in the fourth quarter).

– The future seems to indicate a potentially vastly different Network/PPV model, further expansion into The Middle East, and India.

(sources: Brad Shepard & Sean Ross Sapp)

Leave a Reply

