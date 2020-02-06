Vince McMahon comments on AEW, XFL, house shows, further expansion

A few notes from today’s WWE conference call…

– Vince McMahon is asked about AEW. He says AEW has not changed WWE’s content or point of view. They don’t feel they need an edgier product, and they’re one of the few PG products out there. They’re confident about NXT’s performance.

– Vince McMahon Reiterates WWE Is ‘Completely Separate’ From XFL

– Live events were a $1 million loss (in the fourth quarter).

– The future seems to indicate a potentially vastly different Network/PPV model, further expansion into The Middle East, and India.

Major takeaways:

*WWE is considering selling PPVs to a streaming player, as soon as in Q12020.

*Record revenue, near record net income

*India and MENA TV deals still aren't done.

*WWE made ~$50mm from KSA again, as expected.

*Annual trends in subs, att, merch sales are in decline — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 6, 2020

(sources: Brad Shepard & Sean Ross Sapp)