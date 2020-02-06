Velveteen Dream returns on NXT and attacks The Undisputed Era

Velveteen Dream made his NXT return last night, saving Tommaso Ciampa from a further beatdown by The Undisputed Era in the main event.

Dream has not been seen on NXT TV since the September 18 episode where he lost the North American title to Roderick Strong who ending Dream’s reign as champion after 231 days. A back injury kept him on the sidelines for nearly five months and when he returned last night, Dream quickly went on the offensive and took out all members of The Undisputed Era, with special attention given to Strong.

Before unleashing more ground and pound on Strong, the 24-year-old ripped off his tights which revealed another pair of tights underneath with Strong’s wife Marina Shafir and their son airbrushed on them along with the words “Call me up Marina.”