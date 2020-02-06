Two Title Matches Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set two big championship matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode that Riho will put the AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Nyla Rose, the woman she beat in the match to determine the inaugural champion. Rose is the #1 contender to Riho’s title.

Also announced tonight was a rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega putting the titles on the line against SCU. SCU lost the titles to Page and Omega on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite.