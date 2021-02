Tessa Blanchard Comments on allegations of her by other wrestlers

Tessa Blanchard tells Fightful.com, the weekend of her IMPACT title win is full of highs and lows, and she opted to step away from social media a bit. She says not everyone is going to like her and she’s made mistakes and faced challenges.

She denies that she made any racial slurs.

Blanchard tells Them that she feels like when people have negative stories emerge, people like to jump on the bandwagon.

Tessa says it’s just not true.