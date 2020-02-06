Melissa Santos
Real Name: Melissa Elizabeth Santos
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 114 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 17, 1984
From: Los Angeles, California
Pro Debut: January 19, 2013
Trained By: Selina Majors & Peggy Lee Leather
Finishing Move: Hurricanrana
Biography
– Santos is also an actress and has starred in Inspector Bros, Coco, The Erotic Samurai, Father Militant & Shadow of the Gun among other projects.
– Santos was known as La Niña in WOW.
– Santos is mostly known for being the ring announcer for Lucha Underground.
– March 9, 2013, Tropical Storm (La Niña & Paradise) defeated The Bully Busters (Stephanie LaMaravillosa & Keta Rush) on WOW.
– June 12, 2016, Santos & Fenix would lose to Marty Martinez & The Mariposa on Lucha Underground.
– June 28, 2018, Santos & Brian Cage defeated Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) at Bar Wrestling.
– January 11, 2019, Santos began backstage interviewing for Impact Wrestling.