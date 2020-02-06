Melissa Santos

Real Name: Melissa Elizabeth Santos

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 114 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 17, 1984

From: Los Angeles, California

Pro Debut: January 19, 2013

Trained By: Selina Majors & Peggy Lee Leather

Finishing Move: Hurricanrana

Biography

– Santos is also an actress and has starred in Inspector Bros, Coco, The Erotic Samurai, Father Militant & Shadow of the Gun among other projects.

– Santos was known as La Niña in WOW.

– Santos is mostly known for being the ring announcer for Lucha Underground.

– March 9, 2013, Tropical Storm (La Niña & Paradise) defeated The Bully Busters (Stephanie LaMaravillosa & Keta Rush) on WOW.

– June 12, 2016, Santos & Fenix would lose to Marty Martinez & The Mariposa on Lucha Underground.

– June 28, 2018, Santos & Brian Cage defeated Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) at Bar Wrestling.

– January 11, 2019, Santos began backstage interviewing for Impact Wrestling.