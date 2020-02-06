Katie Forbes
Real Name: Katherine Forbes
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 161 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 31, 1990
From: Tampa, Florida
Resides: New Orleans, Louisiana
Pro Debut: 2015
Trained By: Luke Hawx
Finishing Move: The Clapback
Biography
– Forbes has gone by Khloe Hurtz in WOW.
– Forbes was orginally part of the Iron Maidens with Amaiya Jade.
– December 5, 2015, Forbes challenged Melanie Cruise for the GLCW Ladies Title.
– September 29, 2016, Hurtz challenged Jungle Grrrl for the WOW Title.
– January 20, 2017, Hurtz challenged Santana Garrett for the WOW Title.
– January 27th, Forbes would defend the recently won RCW Women’s Title against Santana Garrett.
– May 11th, Hurtz would lose to Abilene Maverick on WOW.
– August 26th, Forbes competed against Alexis Lee for the vacant AAW Women’s Title.
– February 24, 2018, Forbes would win the vacant CWE Diva’s Title in a Battle Royal but would lose the title to Sunny Jaat.
– August 31st, Forbes would compete in a 3-Way for the BCW Women’s Title.
– October 11th WOW Tapings, Hurtz would lose to Kobra Moon. Defeat Abilene Maverick, then lose to Eye Candy.
– March 16, 2019, Forbes & Mazzerati would lose to Sumie Sakai & Mayu Iwatani on ROH.
– April 4th, Forbes would compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Knockouts Title.
– May 16th WOW Tapings, Forbes would be defeated in 2 matches. 1st, Sassy Massy & then Faith the Lioness.
– September 6th, Forbes would lose to Jordynne Grace on Impact.
– October 27th, Forbes competed in a 3-Way for the vacant SFA Women’s Title.
– November 3rd, Forbes competed in the WildKat Revolution Rumble ’19.
– November 23rd, Forbes defeated Kamille at Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret Hart.
– In September 2020, Forbes and Impact Wrestling parted ways.