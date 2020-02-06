Katie Forbes

Real Name: Katherine Forbes

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 31, 1990

From: Tampa, Florida

Resides: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Luke Hawx

Finishing Move: The Clapback

Biography

– Forbes has gone by Khloe Hurtz in WOW.

– Forbes was orginally part of the Iron Maidens with Amaiya Jade.

– December 5, 2015, Forbes challenged Melanie Cruise for the GLCW Ladies Title.

– September 29, 2016, Hurtz challenged Jungle Grrrl for the WOW Title.

– January 20, 2017, Hurtz challenged Santana Garrett for the WOW Title.

– January 27th, Forbes would defend the recently won RCW Women’s Title against Santana Garrett.

– May 11th, Hurtz would lose to Abilene Maverick on WOW.

– August 26th, Forbes competed against Alexis Lee for the vacant AAW Women’s Title.

– February 24, 2018, Forbes would win the vacant CWE Diva’s Title in a Battle Royal but would lose the title to Sunny Jaat.

– August 31st, Forbes would compete in a 3-Way for the BCW Women’s Title.

– October 11th WOW Tapings, Hurtz would lose to Kobra Moon. Defeat Abilene Maverick, then lose to Eye Candy.

– March 16, 2019, Forbes & Mazzerati would lose to Sumie Sakai & Mayu Iwatani on ROH.

– April 4th, Forbes would compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Knockouts Title.

– May 16th WOW Tapings, Forbes would be defeated in 2 matches. 1st, Sassy Massy & then Faith the Lioness.

– September 6th, Forbes would lose to Jordynne Grace on Impact.

– October 27th, Forbes competed in a 3-Way for the vacant SFA Women’s Title.

– November 3rd, Forbes competed in the WildKat Revolution Rumble ’19.

– November 23rd, Forbes defeated Kamille at Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret Hart.

– In September 2020, Forbes and Impact Wrestling parted ways.