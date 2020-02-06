Ikuro Kwon
Real Name:
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: ?
Pro Debut: 2018
Trained By: Johnny Rodz
Finishing Move: Spinning Roundhouse
Biography
– Kwon has a background in Martial Arts & Soccer.
– Kwon is also known as Tristan Tye which has seen numerous spelling changes into Tristian Thai or Tristen Thai.
– Thai has wrestled for various promotions including: GCW, CZW, Beyond & recently MLW.
– August 22, 2018, Thai would lose to Vinny Talotta at CZW Dojo Wars.
– February 24, 2019, Thai would lose a 4-Way to Gabriel Skye at Beyond.
– April 10th, Thai would compete in a Discovery Gauntlet Match on Beyond.
– May 1st, Thai & Gabriel Skye defeated Cameron McCloud & Hamlet Hurtssue at CZW Dojo Wars.
– May 8th, It was reported that Thai had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).
– May 15th, Thai would lose to Jae Fre at CZW Dojo Wars.
– June 9th, Thai would lose to Jay Freddie at Beyond.
– July 6th, Kwon would defeat Isias Velazquez at MLW Kings of Colosseum (Dark Match).
– August 10th, Thai & Gabriel Skye would defeat David Turger & Tamas Szabo at a CZW vs. wXw event.
– September 7th, Contra Unit (Kwon, Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch & Josef Samael) would lose to Low Ki, Tom Lawlor, Ross & Marshall Von Erich in the MLW War Chamber.
– September 13th, Thai & Gabriel Skye defeated Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor at CZW Down With the Sickness.
– October 5th, Contra Unit (Kwon, Gotch & Samael) lost to Mecha Wolf, L.A. Park & Bestia 666 on MLW Fusion.
– November 2nd, Contra Unit (Kwon & Gotch) would win a 3-Way Tag Match at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.
– November 9th, Contra Unit would lose to the Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) at MLW Blood & Thunder.
– December 5th, Contra Unit defeated CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie at MLW Opera Cup ’19.