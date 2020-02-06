Ikuro Kwon

Real Name:

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: ?

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: Johnny Rodz

Finishing Move: Spinning Roundhouse

Biography

– Kwon has a background in Martial Arts & Soccer.

– Kwon is also known as Tristan Tye which has seen numerous spelling changes into Tristian Thai or Tristen Thai.

– Thai has wrestled for various promotions including: GCW, CZW, Beyond & recently MLW.

– August 22, 2018, Thai would lose to Vinny Talotta at CZW Dojo Wars.

– February 24, 2019, Thai would lose a 4-Way to Gabriel Skye at Beyond.

– April 10th, Thai would compete in a Discovery Gauntlet Match on Beyond.

– May 1st, Thai & Gabriel Skye defeated Cameron McCloud & Hamlet Hurtssue at CZW Dojo Wars.

– May 8th, It was reported that Thai had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

– May 15th, Thai would lose to Jae Fre at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 9th, Thai would lose to Jay Freddie at Beyond.

– July 6th, Kwon would defeat Isias Velazquez at MLW Kings of Colosseum (Dark Match).

– August 10th, Thai & Gabriel Skye would defeat David Turger & Tamas Szabo at a CZW vs. wXw event.

– September 7th, Contra Unit (Kwon, Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch & Josef Samael) would lose to Low Ki, Tom Lawlor, Ross & Marshall Von Erich in the MLW War Chamber.

– September 13th, Thai & Gabriel Skye defeated Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor at CZW Down With the Sickness.

– October 5th, Contra Unit (Kwon, Gotch & Samael) lost to Mecha Wolf, L.A. Park & Bestia 666 on MLW Fusion.

– November 2nd, Contra Unit (Kwon & Gotch) would win a 3-Way Tag Match at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.

– November 9th, Contra Unit would lose to the Hart Foundation (Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) at MLW Blood & Thunder.

– December 5th, Contra Unit defeated CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie at MLW Opera Cup ’19.